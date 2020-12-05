BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot City Hall and the Blackfoot Public Library will be closed to general public access, effective Friday, Dec. 4, according to a press release.
The City of Blackfoot is adopting this change in procedure to protect employees and their families, customers and vendors from the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible.
Customers who need to make payments are encouraged to make their payments utilizing online Xpress Bill Pay, placing payments in the Utility Drop Box outside City Hall, or by calling (208) 785-8600. Dial 0 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Meetings with the public to conduct business that cannot be completed utilizing no-contact methods — such as design reviews, building permits, business licenses or setting up utility accounts — will be conducted by appointment only. To make an appointment, individuals must call (208) 785-8600 and dial the number for the appropriate department.
To order materials from the Blackfoot Public Library, patrons should call (208) 785-8628 or send a request via the online system. There will be curbside delivery of materials when patrons arrive.
Material returns will only be accepted through the library drop box outside of City Hall, and all materials will be sanitized prior to being recirculated.
All individuals visiting City Hall or the Blackfoot Public Library are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at any time that it may not be possible to maintain at least six feet of social distancing between themselves and others while in City Hall or in any other city office or workplace, whether that be indoor or outdoor. It is the responsibility of the individual to provide their own face covering.
The city recognizes that wearing masks may not be possible in every situation or for some people. In some situations, wearing a mask may exacerbate a physical or mental health condition, lead to a medical emergency, or introduce significant safety concerns. Adaptations and alternatives should be considered whenever possible to increase the feasibility of wearing a mask or to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading if it is not possible to wear one. Face coverings should not be worn by children under the age of 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Additional specifics may be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-guidance.html
“City of Blackfoot leadership thanks everyone for their adherence to these restrictions as we continue to strive to maintain the health of our community,” the press release said. “The restrictions will be evaluated periodically, and additional changes will be communicated via press release, the City’s web site and social media platforms.”