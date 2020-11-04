BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot will be holding a leaf cleanup starting on Nov. 16, where they will be going through the community collecting bagged leaves from the curbside and hauling them off. The notice has been posted on the City of Blackfoot’s website on the front page.
Vaughn Key, superintendent of the city’s street department, provided comment on the cleanup with a reminder to the public that the leaves must be bagged and not exceed 30 pounds. The city also requests that other items not be placed inside the bags so they do not tear and create unwanted messes of other yard debris.
At this time of year, yard cleanup and collecting of leaves tends to be some of the main forms of yard work that takes place and the city is trying to ensure that the excess amounts of leaves that fall can be collected and hauled off. For those who would like to have the city collect their leaves, they will need to contact City Hall at (208)785-8600, extension 0. They do ask that the bags not be filled with apples, pine needles, tree nuts, or any other yard debris.
The Blackfoot Street Department will provide the service as long as weather and time permit, and leaves continue to accumulate. The service is complimentary and will not cost residents anything. Make sure to contact City Hall, otherwise the leaves will not be collected.