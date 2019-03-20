BLACKFOOT — Spring is in the air, and the City of Blackfoot is gearing up for a variety of spring and summer projects.
Crews have been working to complete the storm water retention project behind the Walmart Supercenter adjacent to Jensen Grove. The slough in that area is being cleared out of trees and debris in preparation for a new culvert to reduce standing water.
“It is an improvement on the storm water retention project,” said Richard Mangum, public works director for the city. “We are putting in new culverts that will take excess water to the river.”
A bubbler is also being installed to direct water into the park when the river is too high to take the excess water.
“The total award for the Parkway Stormwater Project is $2,620,000,” said city treasurer Holly Powell. “The city’s match for this project is $982,005. This program is through the 4252 Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) by FEMA.”
The city also has plans to complete work on Doud Street as well as Clark Street (off Center Street past Lansing).
“We are getting geared up to finish the work we started last year on Doud,” Mangum said. “We will also be rehabbing Clark Street.”
The city plans to repave Clark Street and add curbing, gutter, and sidewalks to the street.
“Because of the winter we had two years ago, that street was broken up from the heavy snow,” said Vaughn Key, street and sanitation director. “That is being funded from a state grant from the state’s emergency fund.”
When school lets out for the summer, the road crews will begin the long-awaited Ridge Crest Elementary Safe Route to School project.
“We will be putting in new sidewalks, ramp, and crosswalks,” Mangum said.
The city received a TAP (Transportation Alternative Program) grant through the federal government. The estimated cost for the project is a little more than $39,000.
The Parks and Recreation Department will be working on landscaping the RV park near the Blackfoot Municipal Airport.
“We will be adding more trees and picnic tables around the RV park,” said Parks and Recreation director Scott Hays.