BLACKFOOT — City leaders here have been in search of a way to give Blackfoot more of an identity, and a part of that was put in front of the city council at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Blackfoot Public Information Officer Lisa Tornabene presented the council with a look at options for a new city logo, something that will stand out in people’s minds when they think of the city.
The only thing the city has had to this point to do that has been the city seal, which Tornabene admits is not the most eye-catching or memorable signage that could represent the city.
“The city does not currently have a brand, logo or graphic that represents ‘who we are,’ other than the city seal,” Tornabene said. “We believe that this is a gap, and in order to move forward as a viable entity and compete for businesses, growth, development and talent, the City of Blackfoot needs to determine who we are and what we represent. We believe that doing so will benefit all citizens.”
The priority of the campaign, she said, was to determine what was important to Blackfoot’s citizens, what the city means to them.
“We received an overwhelming response that it is the Snake River that bisects the city, the mountain range in the distance, and our focus on agriculture. We also wanted to be mindful of our history, so we asked the graphic designer to incorporate our years as Grove City.
“We received several submissions that were then posted on Facebook and put to a vote. There was an overwhelming response to the river/mountains logo, so we have focused on that.”
Even the colors in the logo have meaning, Tornabene said, such as the color brown representing the ground that is such an important part of agriculture.
The logos would be a part of street signage and city vehicles as well.