BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot has posted a reminder to residents that the colder season is approaching and to take preventative action in efforts to prevent water lines from freezing. During Idaho winters, it is fairly common for water lines that are not protected or left slowly flowing to freeze causing damage not only to the line but also the area around it.
The City made a post online reminding people to take precautions as the weather gets colder. Some of the recommendations made by the Blackfoot Water Department include leaving a faucet running with the cold water on at about the size of a pencil if the pipe is not protected from the weather or is in a non-insulated garage.
Some of the suggestions for those who may be going away for the winter include opening cupboards to allow circulation around the pipes and keep the heat set at no lower than 55 degrees. These suggestions allow heat to prevent the freezing and bursting of pipes and can save in costly repairs. Other recommendations include keeping the thermostat at the same temperature during the day and night so the fluctuation does not cause issues.
Frozen pipes can be costly to have fixed and may destroy other things around them when they rupture. Taking preventative action may increase the cost of water usage by increasing the number of gallons used in a household, but that cost could be pennies on the dollar if a large damaging freeze takes place.
Although these are all considered recommendations, they are presented to the residents in hopes that no one has to suffer the unfortunate outcome of a frozen pipe.
FROZEN METERS
Furthermore, as it gets colder, it is possible for a water meter to freeze. Although the amount of preventative measures that can be taken by the homeowner are limited, using the natural insulation of snow on and around the meter lid can be a great start to protecting the service line coming into the home. Frozen water meters tend to become more common when the temperature outside hovers and drops below zero. If a frozen meter is suspected, contact the Blackfoot Water Department through City Hall or through dispatch on the weekends.
SLICK ROADS
With cold weather comes slick roads, and Idaho spends enough time with slick roads. Over the past few years, the City of Blackfoot continues to use their salt solution trucks to spray salt water on the roads to prevent the buildup of ice and frost. These efforts proved to be beneficial last year as it helped keep large amounts of ice buildup off the main arterial roads in the city as well as keep slush issues to a minimum during storms.
This year, the city will employ the same tactics where they add salt to water to make a brine that they will spray on the roads to try to keep them safe for those who must travel when the conditions are not ideal. The tell-tale of the brine solution being dispersed on a roadway is the multiple lines of a lighter substance that appears to be all in uniform. The Street Department uses tanks in trucks that are activated when the vehicle is in motion and automatically stops when it is sitting still. The utilization of this method has lowered the amount of money spent on purchasing salt and cinders.