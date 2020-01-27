BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll has announced that he will host monthly open microphone sessions to be held prior to city council meetings, according to a press release from the city.
The goal of the open mic sessions is to provide a forum for citizens to share comments, ask questions, and discuss matters of concern with the mayor, the press release said.
The first meeting will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 the council chambers at City Hall, 157 N Broadway, with plans to continue the meetings on a monthly basis prior to city council meetings.
In the event that individuals are unable to attend, or do not wish to present their question in a public forum, questions and/or issues may be pre-submitted to lisa@cityofblackfoot.org. Those questions will then receive a response either personally, via social media, or during the open mic session.