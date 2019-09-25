BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission considered the next steps in its multi-year overhaul of the city’s zoning at its Tuesday night meeting.
That discussion took an odd turn with the discovery of a 2005 building set back law that didn’t make it into the compilation of the city’s codes — so the city may have enforced set back requirements for the last 14 years which were five feet more strict than those allowed by the missing 2005 law.
P&Z also determined that the previously-tabled Harborside plat changes were minor and did not require a new and separate approval or public hearing.
MIA ZONING LAW
The P&Z commission uncovered a city ordinance on building set backs which is not currently listed in the collection of city codes. The city’s ordinances are maintained online by Sterling Codifiers, which specializes in providing this online service to jurisdictions like Blackfoot.
The discovery of the AWOL city law happened while P&Z Commissioner Ron Ramirez was researching building density and set backs as part of P&Z’s ongoing overhaul of the city’s zoning. The commission has been recommending upgrades to Blackfoot’s zoning to the city council for the last year and a half, as covered by the Bingham County Chronicle on July 18.
As part of this effort, the commission began a discussion at its Tuesday meeting on replacing the current zoning schema. One of the biggest changes would be in residential zoning, where R-1, R-2 and R-3 would be replaced by low density (LD), medium density (MD) and high density (HD) housing. The details of these new categories are still under discussion.
The most important aspect of rezoning residential areas is defining both set backs and land use density. In researching these two related issues, Ramirez came across a 2005 city ordinance buried in the city’s files which is not currently listed in the body of the city’s codes online.
The code is part of Title 11, which covers the city’s zoning ordinances. It bears the designation of ordinance No. 2038 and is labeled “11-04-07 Supplemental District Regulations.” It deals mostly with set back distances between structures and streets.
When P&Z administrator Kurt Hibbert brought the missing law to the attention of the commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting, he asked the one member who was on the commission in 2005, Marilyn Jefferis, if she remembered it.
“Yes, I remember we did that because of limited space in cul-de-sacs,” she recalled.
In fact, the ordinance covers more than just cul-de-sac set backs. It changed the set back distance for all R-1 front yards from 30 to 25 feet, excluding set backs for cul-de-sac front yards which were allowed 20 feet instead.
“It’s possible we’ve been telling some people they needed five more feet for their new houses than what this law allows,” Hibbert remarked. “The copy I had in the P&Z files looked like a draft since it didn’t have any signatures.”
LOST IS FOUND
The copy that Ramirez found bore the approval of the city council and carried the signatures of Scott Reese, who was mayor in 2005, and City Clerk Suzanne McNeel.
A question arose at the P&Z meeting whether the missing law had been published in the news media, as required by state law. If it had not been published, then it might be null and void.
The Bingham County Chronicle asked McNeel if she had the affidavit of publication for the MIA ordinance. McNeel pointed out the stamp and number from Bingham County that indicated the law had been properly recorded. She then walked to the records room at city hall, located the file folder for the ordinance in seconds and revealed not only the affidavit of publication but also the actual notice clipped out of the newspaper and inserted into the file.
“These things happen,” McNeel said. “Sometimes things fall through the cracks. It might also have gotten lost when we switched from our previous codifier to Sterling.”
Despite not being listed on the Sterling Codifiers website, the law is still valid because it was officially approved, signed, recorded and published. There is little doubt that it will be listed on the city code website very soon.
HARBORSIDE
At their Aug. 27 meeting, P&Z asked the engineers for the Harborside development, Harper Leavitt Engineering, about changes to the approved plat. The commission had previously found that neither the current parking scheme nor the approved plat matched what had been originally presented to P&Z. Not following an approved plat is a violation of the city’s ordinances.
A detailed timeline for the Harborside plat changes was presented in the Bingham County Chronicle on Sept. 5.
Further investigation revealed that the plat changes had been signed off by the city’s public works department before being approved by the city council in 2018. The P&Z commission and administrator were not informed of this action. If the changes were major, then pubic works and the city council had acted in contravention of city ordinance 12-2-7.
At the August meeting, the representative for Harper Leavitt did not have enough information to answer the commission’s questions so the matter was tabled. The P&Z commission’s largest concerns at the time were the changes to the approved PUD plat and the apparent loss of parking on the modified plat currently in use.
Since then, Neil Anderson, the developer, Harper Leavitt Engineering and representatives for the city met with the aim of answering the city’s questions.
“The results of our meeting with the developer answered all our questions about parking,” said Hibbert. “The development is still a Planned Use Development (PUD) and a homeowner’s association is on file.” The concerns over parking were not helped by the modified plat that P&Z obtained, which did not show any of the planned parking areas.
The concern over parking was due to the street width in Harborside. P&Z originally approved narrower streets for the development with the proviso that there would be off-street parking areas. Street parking would not be allowed, both for the sake of traffic flow and for emergency vehicle access. Narrower streets are allowed in PUDs but not for regular subdivisions.
Part of the confusion over the plat arose because of confusion regarding PUD terminology, Hibbert explained on Tuesday before the P&Z meeting. PUDs cover a range of building options including townhouses and condominiums.
The original plat was labeled as a PUD but the modified plat dropped the term, using condominium in its place. It gave the appearance that the developers had dropped the PUD status and were treating Harborside as a regular sub-division.
HARBORSIDE CHANGES
Harper Leavitt engineer Bryce Jolley explained the parking changes for Harborside: “The only (off-street) parking change was to move the parking area that was in the northeast to the southwest end and to add more parking in the southwest. Parking in the center (of the development) will remain the same.”
Jolley also prepared a list of the modifications to the plat which he gave to P&Z. Those changes were:
- A reduction in the number of lots and residential units, “reduced because of the height issue with the FAA next to the airport.”
- The FFA restrictions meant that the NE parking area had to be moved to the SE corner.
- The play area and pickle ball courts were also moved from the NE to the SW corner for the same reason.
The subsequent discussion by the commissioners involved tangential problems with enforcing the no-parking-on-the-street rule, even though the agenda item dealt with the plat modifications, and not access for emergency vehicles on the already-approved narrow streets.
Because the roads in Harborside are private drives, the Blackfoot Police Department will not have power to enforce or ticket people who park on the street. Parking enforcement will be the responsibility of the homeowners association.
City attorney Garrett Sandow pointed out that the city did not incur any liability if emergency vehicles were blocked by vehicles parked on a street so long as the first responders made a good faith effort to respond.
The discussion was terminated when Commissioner Deborah Barlow made the motion that P&Z recognized the changes to the plat were minor and therefore, Harborside could proceed with finishing the development without submitting the changes to the city for further approval. Minor changes to a plat are permitted without resubmission to the P&Z approval process according to city ordinances 12-2-5 and 12-2-6.
The commission approved the motion with Commissioner Merv Dolan abstaining.