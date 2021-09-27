BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning board will conduct five public hearings when the panel meets tonight at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
First on the agenda will be a hearing on a mobile home park application submitted by Slate Mountain Mobile Homes. Units will be located on the south side of Highway 91 near the Arctic Circle. This location was already being used as a mobile home park but the owners have removed all the old trailers and are replacing them with new single-wide mobile homes.
The mobile homes are especially built to have the doors on the end instead of in the middle. The front doors will then face the center with a grassy area and sidewalk. Parking will be behind or to the outside of the units.
Next will be a hearing on a requested vacation easement of roadway adjacent to property owned by Kaleb Phelps at 372 West Highway 39. Phelps’ property is within city limits, but the northwest boundary where the abandoned road is located is the city limits. In accordance with State statute 50-222(2), “all portions of highways lying wholly or partially with an area ... annexed shall be included within the area annexed,” the reason for Phelps filing his request with the city.
There will be a hearing on a subdivision application filed by Jon Gregory to complete the Sunset Cove Subdivision at the end of Gary Street, a continuation of the housing already built on the street.
That will be followed by a hearing on a zone change application filed by Gregory on property adjacent to the Sunset Cove subdivision on Gary Street. The request covers two parcels of land which are currently zoned M1 or light manufacturing. The application requests that the parcels be rezoned to HDR2, high density family residential. The drawings submitted with the application show that Gregory plans to attach the small section to the lots in the Sunset Cove subdivision, making two of the lots bigger. Those two lots are zoned MDR 1 (or R2) and the whole lot must be zoned the same.
Gregory will not have to submit a new zone change application because under code you can change to a lesser density but not to a higher density. The zone change for the smaller section would then be changed to MDR 1 and the larger section could then be changed to HDR 2.
The last hearing will be on an application by CMH Inc., for a new subdivision named Cottage Grove Subdivision located at the corner of what would be Lansing St. and McAdoo St. This would be a 17-home subdivision. The builder has indicated that each will be a prefabricated home, moved to the site and installed on a permanent foundation.
Courts have already decided that a prefabricated home cannot be treated any different from a home constructed onsite. So this is a subdivision application just like any other. It needs to be determined whether the city has accepted the extension of McAdoo beyond Lansing.