BLACKFOOT – A public hearing on an application for a zone change from single family residential (R-1) to twin house residential (R2) on South Meridian St. has been scheduled for March 26 at 7 p.m. before the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission.
City Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert said in a letter to surrounding residents who could be affected by the zone change that the request was filed by Donald M. Bricker on property owned by Bricker Consulting for the purpose of remodeling an older house into a twin house, meaning a house that accommodates two families, with one apartment on the main floor and the second in the basement.
According to the notice, the zone change will be limited to the lot owned by Bricker that fronts on Meridian Street between Katelynd Street on the south and Wilson Street on the north.
If the change is approved, Bricker has room for two twin houses on the lot if he so chooses, a clerk in the zoning office said, one on the site of the current house and one behind it.
Notices of the public hearing have been sent to residents in the surrounding area who could be affected if the zone change is granted.
Persons who could be affected and anyone who is interested may attend the hearing in Blackfoot City Council Chambers at 157 N. Broadway to provide testimony
Hibbert’s notification letter said written testimony of no more than two pages can be submitted during the hearing. Written testimony can also be mailed, delivered or emailed, but must be in the hands of the zoning department at city hall no later than eight days prior to the hearing.
Emailed testimony can be sent to donna@cityofblackfoot.org. Anyone with questions may call City Hall at 785-8600, Ext. 3.