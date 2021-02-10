BLACKFOOT – Leading to the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning meeting on Tuesday evening was an email sent to members of the commission, posted on the city’s website, and sent to members of the media that would express interest in feedback from community leaders and department leads regarding infrastructure and growth for Blackfoot.
P&Z Chairman Ron Ramirez sent out an email with talking points that he planned to address during the meeting with the commission as a discussion item and was pleased to have one department lead ready to discuss infrastructure and one contractor who wanted to share their view on growth for Blackfoot.
Rex Moffat, superintendent of the wastewater treatment plant for Blackfoot, came prepared to discuss the circumstances around infrastructure and growth for certain parts of the city. Moffat used a suggestive growth map as a tool during his presentation that indicates not only where growth would be easily absorbed by the sewer and storm drain system, but also explained different issues that can arise the further development is made from a treatment source such as the need for lift stations. Other additions to the city could create the need for more jobs to manage infrastructural systems such as wastewater, water delivery, and roads. Although they may be “out of sight, out of mind” each of these pieces of the puzzle are necessary for the city to function at its best.
Moffat also noted different areas where sewer lines are jointly owned or completely owned by a different entity and those lines are managed together if and when the need arises. Moreover, he explained that in certain areas some infrastructure upgrades would need to be explored if large amounts of growth took place in certain parts of the city where the sewer lines are smaller in size.
After Moffat finished, Ramirez turned the time to contractor Collin Hunter who will be building a PUD near Cromwell Lane that will require them to move the canal to the edge of the property. The PUD will involve townhomes being built that will include 54 units. It was noted in the meeting that adding up to 500 new residences would create ample opportunity for the area as long as it is planned and the developments are in areas where the infrastructure can support it, the growth would be more than manageable. Hunter noted that the growth for the area will be possible as long as the city continues to fine-tune the guidelines that surround planned unit development as well as provide ample opportunity for developers to build and help grow the area.
Ramirez has reached out to all department heads regarding their input for the growth of the city and will continue to invite them to attend the meetings and provide information to the commission. If they cannot attend, they have been asked to submit a letter of information regarding their respective departments and the impact of growth and any issues that they foresee. The information will be added into the redevelopment of the city’s Comprehensive Plan.