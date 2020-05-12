BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will reconvene for their next meeting on May 26 to discuss and review a proposed plat that would bring the first pocket neighborhood to the city.
The topic has been on the agenda since Jan. 28 providing some long-awaited answers for parties involved. Other items on the agenda include zone change applications and a proposal for zone code amendments.
The pocket subdivision presented by Kendall Murdock is proposed off Camas Street and tucked between McAdoo Street and Riverton Road. In Murdock’s application, he says the neighborhood would be 55 and older housing with some unique features for those in it with a horseshoe pit on the northwest side of the plat and a playground area on the southwest. These features provide the residents with something special in their pocket community.
Each of the plats includes property sizing over 5,000 square feet with 16 homes fitting into the neighborhood. The presented Planned Unit Development (PUD) will be open for public hearing and voted on by the commission on May 26.
A sign variance for McDonald’s will be the next item up for discussion and vote by the commission following public hearing on the topic. To attend the public hearing, log into Zoom at http://zoom.us/j/9874259500.
The local McDonald’s restaurant is looking to move its current giant “M” to a new location following a proposed remodel for the location. The restaurant will be receiving a facelift similar to those in Idaho Falls and Pocatello including the two-car drive through. Because of the changes, the sign would need to be moved south, into the parking lot area. The sign is slated to stand 97 feet, two inches tall, but they are asking the commission to grant them the necessary variance from the city code to allow the sign to be moved so that it can still be seen from the interstate over the mature trees.
In their proposal, McDonald’s notes public safety, increased visibility for existing business, and hopes of attracting new business. Under the public safety bullet point, they acknowledge the need for passersby to be able to safely exit the interstate to do business in Blackfoot.
They say the increased visibility would provide potential increases in local business. They note a survey that depicts 15 to 20 percent of their business comes from interstate travelers, with increased business providing opportunity to expand, new capital, and increasing the employee base.
With modifications to the current signage code, McDonald’s claims in their proposal that it could allow Blackfoot the opportunity to attract new local and national businesses to the area.
McDonald’s also had an aviation study performed by the Federal Aviation Administration to determine whether the sign would be considered an obstruction in the area.
“The aeronautical study revealed that the structure would have no substantial adverse effect on the safe and efficient utilization of the navigable airspace by aircraft or on the operation of air navigation facilities … it is hereby determined that the structure would not be a hazard to air navigation provided the following condition(s) is (are) met,” noted in the facts and findings of the study.
The last major business listed on the agenda includes two different zone changes. The proposed changes would change one area from residential (R-2) to commercial (C-2) while the other would be rezoned to a residential ranchette (R-1R). Based on the Comprehensive Plan and land use map, areas near it are zoned in accordance with the proposal, which the commission tends to defer to when it comes to these decisions. The two changes will be voted on during the meeting.
The commission has not forgotten the proposed change of Highway 91, also known as South Broadway, West Main Street, to “Old Yellowstone Highway.” The item is currently tabled and will be reviewed or tabled again at the next meeting.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, the entire meeting will be done through Zoom. Zoom is available free to the public and the agenda has the information to connect to the meeting. The meeting ID for May 26 is 987-425-9500. Members of the community may also dial in on their phones at 1-(669)-900-6833. Those wishing to testify will need to connect to the meeting through one of these two options as there will be no seating at City Hall.