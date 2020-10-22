BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission, (P & Z) will be tying up some loose ends on the Sign Code Amendments from their previous meeting, hearing the facts and findings of both the Sign Code Amendments and the Zone change on Gary Street that will allow Jon Gregory to begin construction on the multi-family dwellings near the interstate.
Gregory had previously come before the P & Z to hear their input on the potential of seeking a rezone and then starting some housing options on his property, which the idea was received with interest due to the housing crunch inside the city limits.
Neighbors to the Gregory property addressed concerns regarding increased traffic into their neighborhood. Their concerns created specific regulations that required that a proper access way be installed to limit the traffic through the neighborhood. The facts and findings will be read into the record and approved or denied by the commission on Tuesday.
The Sign Code Amendment will also receive facts and findings following a nearly 2 hour discussion on the topic that would end in major alterations to the original map presented during the P & Z work meeting last month. The previous map included much more of the business areas near the interstate and reached as far as Meridian Street and down Jensen Grove Drive. Following discussion from the members of the commission, motions were made to remove the outlying appendages that had been added, returning the map to its original state. The commission also heard testimony from an engineer and a professional sign installer who provided information on the safety of the signs and how they are rated to withstand winds over 200 miles per hour. The request to change the sign code was to allow signs up to 100 feet tall, but the commission settled on 80 feet tall. The commission will make hear the facts and findings on the topic and will either affirm or deny the facts and findings. Following the unfinished business, the P & Z will move on to the Zone Code Amendments.
The amendments are an effort by the city to create a more descriptive zoning code. The hope is that when residents look to request a zone change, they will have better understanding of which zone they would be looking to change to depending on the circumstances surrounding the zone change request.
The meeting will be held in the city council chambers and broadcast live on Zoom. For the Zoom link, visit the City of Blackfoot website, go to agendas, select the October 27 agenda for Planning and Zoning, and the link to the Zoom meeting is listed at the top.