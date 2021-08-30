BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning board voted to recommend a vacation application for Jordan McLaughlan at 465 NW Main in a meeting last week.
A public hearing was held on the application for vacation of the alley between West Washington and West Francis. If the city approves this application, the land on which the alley currently occupies would be divided amongst the adjacent property owners.
McLaughlan owns and operates what was a home-based business called SewMine, a customized baby blanket business that was the brainchild of McLaughlan’s wife Lindsey who started their business out of their home in 2014 in their previous neighborhood and it took off, and the business has continued to grow.
McLaughlan said there were health and safety concerns for employees and families with traffic going in and out of the alleyway with Miles Auto Repair and Body Shop next door.
Jerry Miles said he has had access to the alleyway since 1965, using it for his wrecker business.
John Miles said there has never been a safety issue at that location, expressing concern that closing the alleyway would “open up a can of worms” and have long-term effects.
McLaughlan said Miles would have three points of access for traffic with the move, saying he needed to stop Miles’ customers, son, and himself from driving on his property.
Commissioner Dine Smith said he saw a conflict of relationships more than anything.
”There’s a personality issue I see here more than anything” with the two sides unable to reach an agreement, Smith said.
”We need to keep the focus on the application, follow the facts and findings,” said city P&Z administrator Kurt Hibbert.
The meeting began with a subdivision application for Honeybrook Subdivision Division 2 at 2025 Lawrence Lane with the commission recommending approval.
Developer Collin Hunter said there would be 90 units in the space. Realtor Jody Holland said two counties are currently deprived of housing inventory, Jefferson and Bingham counties, with 20 percent of pending listings in Honeybrook.
”These townhouses are right up (potential buyers’) alley,” Holland said. “There is a great interest, there is a great need.”
No one spoke in apposition to the application.
Next was a variance application for James and Julie Percy at 1340 York Drive to build a new shop higher than allowed by city code adjacent to their home, a follow-up to an application for a 7-foot fence around the property which was approved at a prior meeting.
Commission Chairman Ron Ramirez said circumstances concerning this application are different from the application for a 7-foot fence, with Percy presenting to the commission several factors which he considered to be a hardship not of his making because they were present before he purchased the property, having to do with lights from the high school baseball field shining onto his property.
There was testimony that the lights were a hardship in surrounding homes, and the recommendation passed unanimously.
The board also reviewed a vacation application of an alley for BMH Inc., 98 Poplar Street, affecting a back parking lot for Bingham Memorial Hospital with a 20-foot section of alley to extend the parking lot.
Ramirez said the factors that must be considered when vacating a city and public right-of-way is whether it would have any negative effect on neighboring landowners and will there be a loss of access to public utility lines or any public service.
It was said there are no neighboring landowners, the property belongs to BMH. Houses would be demolished with trees ripped out, but Hibbert said it goes with a master plan presented several years ago.
The commission voted to accept the vacation of the alley.