BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Department prepared a pre-meeting report listing its recommendations to the P&Z Commission with regards to the conditional use permit application submitted by Bingham Academy (BA), a charter high school with a facility in the Riverside Plaza on Parkway Drive.
P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert forwarded a copy of the report last week to BA as a courtesy.
In response to the report, BA issued a press release Monday protesting its contents and claiming that the report is further evidence of discriminatory actions by the City of Blackfoot against the school.
The City of Blackfoot did not have time before the end of business hours Monday to react to BA’s statement; however, Hibbert had the following to say when contacted by the Bingham County Chronicle on Tuesday morning: “When I sent the report over to BA last week, I called Mark Fisk (charter director at the school) on the phone and invited him to contact us if they had any questions and concerns regarding its contents. What I didn’t expect was their response which doesn’t even acknowledge the actual content in our report. In fact, the staff recommendations to the P&Z Commission actually proposed a reasonable way forward for the school to receive their permit and to mitigate the city’s concerns over the health and safety of the students and the public, as well as address the impacts of the school on neighboring businesses.”
As a follow-up to Tuesday’s article on the BA press release, key content from the city’s report on BA as well as the city’s response to BA’s press release are listed below.
BACKGROUND
The City of Blackfoot and Bingham Academy have been butting heads over the city’s requirements that schools must apply for a conditional use permit if they are located in retail space with commercial zoning.
BA claims that since they already had an occupancy permit and pass state requirements for maintaining a safe school building, the city can’t require a CUP and that they filed the application simply as a good faith gesture. They further protest the city’s request for a transition plan to a new school facility and traffic study as conditions of receiving a valid CUP.
The city’s stance has consistently been that a CUP is required as per city ordinances, and that the city can require further requirements as conditions to receive a CUP.
Hibbert remarked that, “I have to question why in the world any business entity operating within city limits would think that the city codes and Idaho’s land use laws don’t apply to them. They have to comply just like anyone else. All we want them to do is comply with the laws.”
Hibbert cited a recent example concerning a dance studio that opened recently next to the Ace Hardware on S. Spruce Street. The P&Z Commission required a traffic safety study and a parking lot redesign as conditions for the dance school to receive its CUP.
A review of the complicated confusion over BA’s CUP has been the topic of previous coverage in the Bingham County Chronicle, including Tuesday’s article.
THE REPORT
A pre-meeting staff report is prepared by the P&Z Department for every action item on the agenda prior to every P&Z meeting. These reports follow a set format and list the criteria the P&Z Commission must consider when making rulings on permits or sending recommendations to the city council on changes to the city’s zoning and land use ordinances.
The city has a conditional use permit process for any land uses that don’t exactly match the zoning in their location in order “to determine whether or not the use would cause any damage, hazard, nuisance, or other detriment to persons or property in the vicinity.”
According to Hibbert, the P&Z staff started work on the report on Sept. 10 and finished it on Oct. 15. Ancillary to the report, the city surveyed the traffic patterns for both businesses and school buses in and around the Riverside Plaza over a several week period.
TRAFFIC
As a result of the city’s traffic observations, the report recommends that as a condition of receiving a CUP, BA perform a traffic safety study in order to mitigate the safety hazards currently presented by loading students on buses and by buses conflicting with commercial traffic and loading operations at the shopping center:
“There is observed conflicts in the lack of separation in parking, access, loading and unloading, and timing of operation … A Transportation Safety Analysis and Mitigation Plan should be created to address questions of pedestrian and vehicle safety, bus circulation, student drop off, transfer, and pickup. Impact to adjacent business loading and unloading should also be analyzed.”
OTHER BUSINESSES
The report made the following observations regarding the impact of the school on neighboring businesses:
“There has been a dramatic increase in density at the school since it opened. Historical complaints were minimized during first few years of operation and then have been increasing.
“The site does not provide yards, open spaces, pathways, walls and fences, separate loading, landscaping or other features. There is no additional buffering provided between the school and adjacent business use.
“Compliance with the conditions suggested in this staff report may largely or completely eliminate ongoing adverse impact to other property and business in the vicinity.”
FURTHER FINDINGS
The report contained further observations in a detailed list of findings, stating:
“Visual inspection and observation of the use as it exists today presents an observed ongoing risk to the public health, safety, and welfare. This is especially evident in ongoing conflict between students, business, and the school.
“There is no separate loading and unloading facilities and no separation from general business activities in the district.
“There is an open campus policy that allows students to leave and return to campus unescorted throughout the day. Students were observed crossing Bergener Drive stranded between traffic lanes on their way to and from school. Student vehicles were observed speeding across painted lines in the parking lot with friend groups. Students pick up and drop off in front of adjoining businesses. Students congregate in the back-loading ally and present a hazard to parked vehicles and through traffic including loading trucks and vehicles.
“There is at least one structural modification to the building that was completed without a permit. This is a breach in the joint between two structural walls to create a hallway passage. This should be examined and approved by a structural engineer.
“The goals of the Land Use Ordinances and the Comprehensive Plan are to separate and/or mitigate conflicting land uses. The purpose of the CUP process is to provide mitigation of negative impacts where possible. Staff believes compliance with certain conditions of approval will largely mitigate or eliminate negative impacts on adjacent businesses.”
REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS
The report made the following recommendations:
“Staff recommends a Transportation Safety Analysis and Mitigation Plan including all proposed safe routes to school.
“Staff observes and recommends for consideration that a closed campus could potentially limit student business contact and conflict as well as address vehicle and pedestrian safety issues. Many area high schools have already implemented this policy for these reasons.
“Staff has observed a number of mitigating sign efforts directed at protecting the adjacent businesses from the traffic at the Bingham Academy. Apparently, this signage effort has been in dispute. This issue should also be addressed in the Transportation Safety Analysis and Mitigation Plan.
“Based on the results of the traffic study, possibly implement separate loading and unloading facilities for the school. Create separate parking areas designated and isolated from general business parking so as to isolate pedestrian traffic from the school into a designated area.”
TRANSITION PLAN
The Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC), which operates a middle school also located at Riverside Plaza, submitted a transition plan in early 2019 which included BA as a partner in sharing a new school facility. The two schools have shared staff and space in the past.
The P&Z Commission granted BCCLC a CUP this summer with the condition that they submit a school transition plan for moving out of the shopping center and into a new school which they propose to build.
Based on BCCLC’s positive record with P&Z Commission and on their transition plan, the report also made the following recommendation for BA to following a similar path:
“Recommend that the BA school be allowed to operate at the present location upon submission of an approvable transition plan demonstrating (their) intention to transition the school to a more suitable location.
“Staff recommends a transition plan based on the Timetable already submitted by BCCLC in their transition plan showing a two-year lag behind their schedule.”
CITY REACTION
Hibbert told the Chronicle on Tuesday: “Regardless of the BA’s rhetoric in the media, the city will process their CUP application with the same process and the same care as any other application. I cannot fathom why their reaction to the staff report is so negative when all it recommends is that the permit be granted along with recommendations which are designed to mitigate adverse conditions to surrounding businesses and improve the health and safety of both students and the general public.”
“The allegation that were stated in the BA press release on Monday about false claims made by the city are simply not true when in fact, all of the factors we discussed in the report are all well documented.”