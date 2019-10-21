BLACKFOOT – The October Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St. A public hearing for the Bingham Academy Conditional Use Permit (CUP) is on the agenda.
As the most recent action in a series of contentious dealings with the school, the commission will consider both public testimony and a pre-meeting staff recommendation report in making its determination whether to grant the CUP.
Bingham Academy (BA), which is a public charter school in Blackfoot, issued a press release on Monday in reaction to the pre-meeting staff report by Blackfoot’s Planning and Zoning Department. The City of Blackfoot provided the school with the report as a courtesy last week. The report is dated Sept. 10, 2019.
As a condition of receiving a permanent CUP from the P&Z Commission, the pre-meeting staff report recommends that BA provide both a transition plan for moving out of Riverside Plaza and into to a new facility; and a transportation safety plan for school buses. The report is a recommendation only and it is the P&Z Commission’s prerogative to act or disregard its contents.
The school’s press release states the school’s position in defense of its CUP application as submitted in September without the need for any further plans of other conditions as well as its protest over the timing and the substance of the pre-meeting staff report.
THE CUP APPLICATION
Blackfoot’s P&Z ordinances currently require that any school must apply for a CUP in order to operate in facilities zoned for commercial purpose. Bingham Academy never applied for a CUP prior to this year. The high school opened for the 2019-20 school in mid-August with a temporary CUP in place.
The temporary permit was issued by the city. According to sources at city hall, this was in part to encourage the high school to apply for its CUP despite Bingham Academy’s position that it was unnecessary.
At the time, Kurt Hibbert, Blackfoot’s P&Z administrator, stated: “We wanted to encourage the submission of the permit application, especially since the start of school was right around the corner. We’ve said all along, we just wanted the school to comply with the city’s codes.”
Blackfoot’s P&Z also wanted a transition plan from the school detailing its plan to move into a new facility as part of the CUP application. The requirement for a transition was due to a P&Z determination made in mid-2018 that the Riverside shopping center was not compatible for school use due to traffic safety issues and disturbance of the neighboring businesses by students and school activities.
Monday’s press release restates Bingham Academy’s position that Blackfoot has no legal basis to demand a CUP. The school applied for one last month as a good faith measure toward the city. In addition, the press release argues that any additional requirements by the city as conditions for a CUP also lack any legal basis.
BINGHAM ACADEMY’S POSITION
In its statement issued Monday afternoon by its attorney and spokesman, Nathan Olsen, the school argues that it has acted in good faith in the past and complied with building codes and safety standards from its founding until now.
“Bingham Academy applied for a conditional use permit as a good faith gesture on its part to resolve a year-long dispute generated by the City over whether the school’s location was in compliance with the City’s planning and zoning requirements.
Bingham Academy has existed in its current location since early 2014, a location prior to that which largely consisted of classrooms from an USU extension campus. Prior to modifying and occupying its current location in 2014, school administrators and several city officials, including then Mayor Paul Loomis, P&Z Administrator Rex Orgill and fire (marshal) Ben Hirschi toured the space to ensure that all occupancy and zoning requirements were met. Since that time, the school has been regulated by the rules governing the Idaho Public Charter School Commission which ensure that the facilities are adequate and safe. Specific and detailed information about this history was provided in several page letter to the (Blackfoot P&Z) Commission submitted as a part of the application, which was apparently disregarded by the (P&Z) Commission and its staff.”
Given its stance that it has been in compliance with state and city building and safety codes, the school further asserts that the current city requests for a CUP and the addition of a transition plan and transportation study is an unfair and discriminatory action.
Olsen pointed out several factors about the pre-meeting staff report: “The report is dated September 10, 2019, only four days after Bingham Academy submitted its application (Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.) This means that the ‘report’ was most likely prepared before the application was submitted, and therefore no real consideration given to the information provided in the application.”
He also noted that the report by the city did not include any hard documentation for its assertions that the school was an “’ongoing risk to the public health, safety and welfare’ and a ‘hazard’ to the ‘general business activities in the district.’”
He further protested the report’s claim that there was “’at least one structural modification made to the building ‘without a permit.’ This claim is patently false, and easily disproved by the school’s own records.“
Olsen also stated that the city’s P&Z did not contact the school at all during its creation of the report to ask about any other allegations it made or to check any of the school’s own documentation.
The press release was not issued until late Monday afternoon. As a result, no one from the City of Blackfoot was available to comment before city hall closed for the day.
PERMIT CONFUSION
The CUP issue was complicated over the summer by whether Bingham Academy was separate from the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC), which also operates a middle school in the Riverside Plaza. Because the two schools shared members of both their administrative and teaching staffs, and shared some classroom space, the City of Blackfoot as well as many members of the public believed the two were the same charter entity.
In reality, the two schools have always been separate entities on paper and governed by different school school boards as distinct and separate school districts.
Because of the confusion, near the end of the 2018-19 school year, the Idaho Public Charter School Commission directed the two schools to cease the conflation in some of their financial accounts and to make a clear distinction between their administrative and instructional staffs. Both schools promptly complied with the charter school commission’s requests.
The other consequence of this confusion is that the request for a transition plan was directed at BCCLC alone. This is because the city believed BCCLC and Bingham Academy were the same charter entity. As a result, Bingham Academy never received a request from the city for a CUP or for a transition plan as a condition to receive a CUP before the summer of 2019.
BCCLC applied for and received a CUP from the city over the summer. Their application did include their second attempt at submitting a transition plan. The first transition plan they submitted in early 2019 included Bingham Academy as a partner to share a school building jointly by both schools.
PRE-MEETING MOVES
Blackfoot sent a letter to Bingham Academy in July notifying them that they had no CUP in place. The school responded that the city had not legal basis to require a CUP but decided to submit the application for one as a good faith gesture to the city. “BA still firmly holds the position that a CUP is unnecessary for its current use of the property. Nevertheless, this application is a good faith gesture to resolve this manufactured crisis,” the school’s attorney wrote in their application.
Olsen in Monday’s statement summarizes the school stance as follows:
“Overall, the Commission’s report unfortunately is yet another example of improper and unlawful discriminatory action by the Commission directed at Bingham Academy, its students, faculty, administrators, and parents.
“No other school or educational institution in the area and likely the state has received such disparate treatment by a planning & zoning commission or city government. Bingham Academy is regulated under the Idaho Public School Charter Commission and rules adopted by the Idaho State Board of Education. Under these strict rules, the school is required to maintain a safe and appropriate environment for students.
“The school has complied with these standards, and despite the false claims by the Commission, poses no ‘public safety hazard’ whatsoever. The school passed a safety inspection in April of this year, and another ‘surprise’ inspection made in August of this year at the behest of the Mayor.”
The complete text of the school’s press release is available at https://drive.google.com/open?id=129FeHq-68xG5fQAFfSoHnR1bWQzgzEUc