BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission met Tuesday evening with a hefty agenda to tackle. The most time spent during the meeting revolved around the potential sign ordinance change that would allow businesses to erect 100 foot tall signs within a specified part of town that had originated from an idea from a representative of McDonald’s Corporation.
The original suggestions stated that they should consider a radius of roughly 1,700 feet from the Interstate 15 interchange in Blackfoot. As discussions about the topic took place during the P&Z work meeting earlier in September, the map started to take different shapes that included two sections that jutted out and created appendages to the original radius. These specific additions to the potential zone created discussion points for the commission.
P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert addressed the commission and introduced the topic to those in attendance. The new sign zone would revolve around the business district directly off I-15 and was being evaluated for relevance to draw more commuter traffic into local businesses.
The idea behind exploring the option was planted following the rejection of a sign variance for McDonald’s to move their legal nonconforming sign of 97 feet from where it currently resides to a different location. The necessity of relocating the sign comes from engineered drawings of a remodeled McDonald’s that would incorporate a two-lane drive through as well as employing an additional sum of people. After the commission rejected the request for a sign variance citing the creating of an undesirable precedent, McDonald’s started requesting a change to the sign code.
The requested change to the code would allow businesses, not just McDonald’s, to have larger-than-life signs that could reach a maximum of 100 feet and have an area of no more than 350 feet.
Frank Nuding, owner and operator of Lytle Signs, spoke on the subject as an expert. Nuding told the commission that if worries of safety are their main concerns, then they have no need to worry further.
“Tall posts don’t fall down,” Nuding stated as he began explaining how the signs are designed to withstand over 200 mph winds. He furthered his point with, “Engineering firms are liable for it,” referencing if something were to fail, the companies that design them are held accountable, not the local government for allowing those types of signs to be installed. Nuding concluded by expressing hope that the commission will take his input into account.
Next to speak was Brandon McDougald from Kimberly-Horn and Associates. McDougald is the engineer contracted by McDonald’s to oversee the sign project and he said the current sign’s area is larger than the planned sign that would be erected. He also reiterated that McDonald’s would not go forth with their remodel without the sign being able to reach their desired height of 100 feet. They chose that height due to the surrounding vegetation that gave Blackfoot the nickname of Grove City.
After McDougald addressed the commission, they finished the public hearings with none in opposition or speaking in neutral about the potential sign ordinance change.
The meeting was turned to discussion among the members of the commission with Ron Ramirez starting the discussion. His major concern was the height of 100 feet and he stated that he feels 80 feet would have been a fair compromise between the city and the local businesses. Others echoed his opinion stating that it becomes too encroaching on peoples’ properties, especially in the area located in their original discussed footprint.
Commissioner Rocky Mouldenhauer said he does not like the idea of the signing district to be able to butt up against residences and that it would cause issues for anyone living next to one of those businesses who chose to erect a sign that tall.
Some of the other more prominent comments were about limiting the type of lighting used. Most agreed that they believe it would be better served if the signs were internally illuminated rather than having external lights — similar to those of a billboard — on the outside to ensure that it could be read from a distance in the dark. External lighting, dubbed as light pollution, was discussed as possibly ruining the nightscape in Blackfoot that currently allows people to see the stars in city limits.
Commissioner Debbie Barlow was the only one to speak in in favor of allowing the lighting to be the choice of the business and stating the point of the discussion and potential adoption of a new signing district is to ensure that these businesses are well represented and visible from the interstate. “I think it should be up to the sign owner,” Barlow stated.
Commissioner Dine Smith expressed dislike for the idea of the high-rise signs and used his recent travels around the west coast as his evidence. Smith explained that he has traveled nearly 7,000 miles in the last month and a half and has noticed that most of the locations in Oregon, Washington, and California that he saw had lower signs, closer to ground level. He also wanted it on the record that he did not appreciate McDonald’s trying to force the change by claiming that they would not complete the remodel — which would create more jobs — without their sign. Ramirez and Joanne Thomas also echoed Smith’s concerns about being bullied by McDonald’s.
After voicing these concerns, the discussion then turned to whether they wanted it the same size as they had discussed in their work meeting. As a collective, each of the commissioners expressed desire to remove the two limbs on their original zone and continue with it. The changes moved the constricted zone into a more manageable area that would lessen the amount of signs near residences.
The decision to alter the map to a lesser, more manageable area came as a suggestion from Ramirez, who would incorporate that into a motion to shrink the zone back to the original discussion size prior to the addition of the two appendages and a sign height maximum of 80 feet. The motion would not receive a second and would fail on the floor. Barlow later made a similar motion with the changes to the size of the district but retaining the discussed 100 feet. The motion would go to a roll call vote and would be 3-3 with Chairperson Marilyn Jefferis being the deciding vote. The motion would pass with a 4-3 vote. The new signing district will go before the city council for the affirmation or negation.