BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot’s Planning and Zoning Commission plans to hold a public haring regarding the annexation of seven properties that are contiguous to the city limits and have consented to this annexation.
The public hearing will allow those who wish to speak for, are neutral, or against the annexation an opportunity for their opinions and points of view to be heard by the commission. Their testimonies will then be part of the record to aid in the final decision, whether that be a recommendation for approval to the council or a recommendation for denial to the city council.
The type of annexation that would be taking place is considered Type A under Idaho Statutes Title 50 Section 50-222 (3) Annexation classifications – Annexation Classification is classification A as all properties have consented to annexation. The proposed annexation complies with Idaho Code Title 50, Section 50-222, Annexation by Cities. Furthermore, Category A annexations include properties that are contiguous or adjacent to the City of Blackfoot boundaries. This legal description explains that the City of Blackfoot has worked through the proper channels to go forward with this annexation, but still must hold the public hearing in order for it to be completed.
Annexation has been a hot topic in the area for months, with many members of the community concerned about when, where, and how it would be achieved. Those questions, as well as others, are important in a process like this so that all parties are on the same page if or when annexation occurs. Historically, Blackfoot has not conducted annexation over the past many years, leaving it in a situation where other entities have been created such as the Groveland Water and Sewer District. It is noted in the hearing publication that if this annexation passes, it will not interfere with the GWSD in any form.
The commission invites those who wish to provide testimony regarding the potential annexation of the seven consenting properties to attend in person in the council chambers July 27 at 7 p.m. All verbal testimonials will be required to be conducted in person with a three-minute speaking limit as well as the request to not repeat what others have already stated. Those who wish to provide testimony but are not able to attend in person are invited to submit a letter of up to two pages of written testimony to City Hall no later than the Friday before the meeting. Electronic versions are also accepted if emailed to khibbert@cityofblackfoot.org.
The seven properties that are listed in the announcement for annexation are two parcels owned by Bingham County, one by Idaho Power, one by the Idaho Department of Transportation, one by Rodonna Katseanes, Nonpareil Processing Corp., and the State of Idaho. The area will consist of nearly 30 acres of land that would be annexed into the city with a zoning of C2—Community Commercial, which is currently reflected on the preferred land use map. The properties are along Groveland Road and the extent of the properties reach the right of way on Worthen Road.
The meeting will be streamed on Zoom as well for those who wish to view the discussion, hearing, and decision, but are not wanting to make comment. The link to the meeting is published on the hearing announcement as well as the agenda, which can be found on the city of Blackfoot’s website.