BLACKFOOT — Bingham County has quite a number of Civil War veterans buried in cemeteries throughout the county, and many of them were noted Wednesday afternoon.
Heather Sorensen McPhie, an assistant historian with the Bingham County Historical Society, gave a presentation on the war’s veterans at Stewart Hoover American Legion Post 23 in front of a large crowd.
Her presentation honored 32 veterans of the war, although she guessed that there are probably over 50 Civil War vets at rest in the county.
“I don’t have a complete list, and we may never have a complete list,” McPhie said. A link to online references to Civil War veterans in Bingham County can be found at the bottom of the society’s research/reference page at http://binghamcountyhistoricalsociety.org/research-reference/
“I was looking at what brought these veterans to the Blackfoot area, and my research evolved a lot,” she said.
She said the Idaho territory itself was created in part out of the Civil War. Idaho’s participation in the war was atypical of territories on the western side of the United States.
It wasn’t until after the war that veterans from both sides started making their way to Bingham County, McPhie said.
“The Civil War sparked quite a movement,” she noted. “It was attractive here. It was far away from the sorrows of the Civil War.
“Here you had veterans from both sides willing to work together to help create Bingham County, and I think that’s an example of what we see in Bingham County today.”
Among soldiers found at rest in county cemeteries from the Confederate side were names such as John Sutton, John William Jones, William Keister Kirkpatrick, William Alexander Downing, and William Green Quinn who carried a special flag with him from the war to his new settlement in the Firth area. McPhie said his home suffered a devastating fire, and a trunk that held that flag was feared lost after being kept in the attic. But when the fire was put out, the trunk with the flag was actually saved, by whom no one knows, and the flag now has a special place in a museum at the Lagoon amusement park in Utah.
“There was so much sorrow that came out of the war, soldiers living together from opposite sides, yet they came to this county and they had peace,” McPhie said.
Veterans on the Union side buried in the county include Francis Marion Caldwell, Charles Newton Chase, Shobal Vail Clevenger with ties to Firth, William Henry Danilson who was instrumental in creating Bingham County, Flavius Josepheus Herman from the Firth-Basalt area, and Jonathan Hood who spent time in the Andersonville prisoner of war camp in Georgia.
McPhie mentioned Joseph Hezekiah Campbell, a relative of Gloy Wride of Aberdeen.
She noted veterans of the California Infantry such as Martin F. Forbes, part of a group that supported the Union by helping get supplies through from the west when the eastern shores were blockaded.
“Hopefully, we can identify all Civil War veterans buried here,” McPhie said. “This shows that the Blackfoot area is a land of promise. People can make a good life here.”