BLACKFOOT — Bingham County Clerk Pam Eckhardt says her office is receiving quite a few questions and misinformation people are getting regarding voting and she is seeking to clarify information.
Early voting has started at the courthouse in the election office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 30. Registration has closed but people can register and vote the same day during early voting and election day, Eckhardt said. You will need photo ID and proof of residency, such as utility bill, vehicle registration, or driver’s license with current address.
The public will be required to wear a mask to go into the courthouse. Voters can still request an absentee ballot through Oct. 23. All regular polling places in Bingham County will be open on election day.
The clerk’s office has sent about 7,000 absentee ballots per request by voters.
“Some voters thought we just sent them but they did not remember they had requested in May to have a ballot sent in November also,” Eckhardt said. “We have two drop boxes for absentee ballots, one in front of the courthouse and a second box just inside the courthouse watched by the security officers.”
Voters can contact Danette Miller at (208) 782-3164 for more information or Eckhardt at (208) 782-3160.