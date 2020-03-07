BLACKFOOT – Atomic City residents Blake Landon Lyle and Victoria Marie O’Haro have been notified by Bingham County Clerk Pamela Eckhardt that their rights to vote in Bingham County will be canceled on March 20 if they don’t change the address currently listed as their residence to one that meets the requirements of Idaho Code.
Eckhardt arrived at that decision recently after considering testimony presented on Feb. 13 at an administrative hearing that resulted because Atomic City Mayor Christian Polatis filed a challenge to the address Lyle and O’Haro listed on their voter registration cards.
Testifying at the Feb. 13 hearing, Polatis said when the couple registered to vote in 2016 they used an apartment located above a bar O’Haro owns in Atomic City as their legal address, when in reality they live in a doublewide manufactured home across the county line just outside the city limits. Polatis said that has been their primary residence since they moved there.
Both Lyle and O’Haro claimed during the hearing that they lived in the apartment when they first moved to Atomic City, and that they now occupy the house during the school week and the apartment on weekends. They said the apartment address is the one listed on their driver’s license and other legal papers, and is the address at which their mail arrives.
At the Feb. 13 hearing, Eckhardt pointed out that the area the couple claim as their apartment is not assessed as living quarters by the county assessor as is normal when assessing a business property with living quarters attached.
In her findings, Eckhardt wrote that while Lyle and O’Haro submitted proof in the form of bank statements, insurance statements, power bills, vehicle registration, and driver’s licenses that the apartment is their address, that doesn’t satisfy the requirements of the Idaho Code.
She said the IC states that a place of residence for voting purposes “shall be the principal or primary home or place of abode of a person. Principal or primary home or place of abode is that home or place in which his habitation is fixed and to which a person, whenever he is absent, has the present intention of returning after a departure or absence therefrom, regardless of the duration of absence.”
Eckhardt said their current voter registration allows Lyle and O’Haro to vote on issues within the boundaries of Atomic City when in fact their home is outside the city limits.
Boundaries matter to counties, cities, school districts and other taxing districts, she wrote. Citizens living within those specific boundaries have the opportunity to vote on issues affecting those residing within the specific boundary. “Who can vote within those boundaries is defined in Idaho Code. Owning a business or property within a boundary does not necessarily entitle a person to vote within that boundary,” she wrote.
The address of 1772 N., 2650 W., Atomic City, Idaho, may serve as their address for other purposes, Eckhardt said, but is not their “principal or primary home” for voting purposes as defined by the Idaho Code.
Eckhardt said Lyle and O’Haro have the option of filing for a judicial review of her decision in Bingham County District Court within 28 days after receiving her decision if they have exhausted all administrative remedies.