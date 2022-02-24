BLACKFOOT — Many schools around Bingham County were closed for the day Wednesday due to extreme wind chill and cold temperatures.
Temperatures in the area were close to zero degrees Fahrenheit with wind chills around 20 degrees below zero, with weather advisories saying exposed skin could be prone to frostbite within 20 minutes, leading to concerns in a rural county with children waiting at bus stops.
Schools in the county that were closed included Blackfoot School District 55, Snake River School District 52, Firth School District 59, Shelley School District 60, and all Blackfoot charter schools.
Students in the Aberdeen School District didn’t get the day off.
“We didn’t show that it was minus-20,” said Aberdeen Superintendent Jane Ward. “Generally if it gets to minus-20 we cancel school, and on ours it said it got to minus-15. So in our area, it seemed as if it didn’t meet the criteria to close.
“We just have certain criteria and it didn’t meet that criteria.”
Blackfoot Superintendent Brian Kress said since he’s been superintendent there has been been about one closure for cold temperatures per year.
“The number one reason we close school when the wind chill gets around minus-20 is the kids on buses,” Kress said. “It’s a concern not just for the them waiting at the bus stops, but the diesel buses don’t run as efficiently because of the fuel getting too cold. There’s a problem there. We have a lot of rural stops.”
Continued cold temperatures are expected into the weekend with lighter winds before a bit of a warming trend comes along Monday through Thursday.