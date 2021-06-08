BLACKFOOT – Members of the Blackfoot Education Association met with Superintendent Brian Kress, Assistant Superintendent Ryan Wilson, and school board Chairwoman Bonnie Hepworth Tuesday to discuss contracts for the upcoming school year.
With classes only out for a week, the executive group of the BEA did not waste any time in planning the meeting between the district and the teachers.
Paul Moore, chair of the executive committee, shared the BEA’s requests following the five points that Kress introduced. Kress covered the differences in finances as well as pay scaling, longevity bonuses, advanced education pay, and others. He made it a point that he would not be discussing the amount of personal days teachers are allotted, but did want to explain that it became difficult to find substitutes in the spring when large amounts of teachers took Thursdays or Mondays off to create long four-day weekends and requested that the concern be shared with the entire BEA.
Starting with his proposal, Kress said he has appreciated the amount of flexibility and resolve the teachers showed during the last 18 months, adding that the pandemic was not easy to work through. He noted that despite some of the concerns that arose during the pandemic, students did well on their standardized testing — he said it could have been better, but they outpaced a large amount of other districts. Kress wrapped his proposal up with exciting news regarding their healthcare; the district will continue to pay the cost of healthcare for the educators.
Once Kress finished, Moore introduced their position at the table which had very similar points of view. Unlike Kress, they had only one direct proposal to be addressed which would lead to two different caucus sessions for the BEA to discuss terms.
Increased pay or additional incentives were brought to the table, and Kress had accepted some of the incentives, but explained that due to volatility of the current legislature, it would be putting the district’s safety net of funding at risk to overstep the pay scale he presented in his proposal.
Kress said he has no desire to return to a position of being in a financially unstable position, and would do everything in his power to not allow that to happen. This would become apparent when Dan Grimes spoke up about the salary dollars presented by the state in comparison to what the district is adding.
Grimes added that traditionally most districts of Blackfoot’s size would have an additional $1 million added to their teachers’ pay, but by his calculations, the district is shy $300,000 of that expected contribution. Kress admitted that it was light, but stood by his statement that he would not entertain an idea that could put the district in a financial risk. He countered the request with offering to add some of the funds into the longevity fund and even dialed back the longevity requirements from 10 years down to nine years to ensure that every employee would have the opportunity to additional funds this year following the spending freeze caused by the pandemic and state holdbacks.
This point would be where the executive committee would call for their second caucus of the day. The BEA decided that terms were good enough that they could agree, but wanted to note that the additional funds added to the longevity could not be a permanent solution because the proper path for increases encourages career advancement, which is the goal of both sides.
The BEA will meet in its entirety on Wednesday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center to go over the decisions and the Blackfoot School Board will meet Thursday to ratify the agreement between the district and the BEA.