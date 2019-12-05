BLACKFOOT – Seventh District Magistrate Judge James Barrett dismissed a heroin possession charge against a Colorado man Thursday following a preliminary hearing, but he still faces misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges, and the felony charge could be refiled.
Brianna Rosier, public defender for Kieffer Kristopher, 20, of Longmont, Colo., successfully argued that the state had not presented evidence that residue found in a pipe that was in a jacket with his ID card in its pocket was heroin, or that he had any connection to heroin found in the car he’d been riding in because he wasn’t in the car when it was pulled over and searched by an Idaho State Police trooper.
Kieffer’s story unfolded in the testimony of ISP Cpl. Nicholas Gallegos, who said his first connection with the case came when he noticed a vehicle with Colorado license plates and three occupants traveling below the posted speed limit while northbound on I-15.
He thought the driver looked nervous, the trooper said, and the next time he saw the vehicle it was parked at the rest stop north of Blackfoot when he stopped to do a routine check on the buildings there because some vandalism had been occurring. As he entered the building he noticed a coat lying on the trunk lid of the car, Gallegos said, and when he emerged the car was gone but the coat was lying on the ground.
He checked the pockets to see whether he could identify the owner and locate him to return the coat, Gallegos said, and that’s when he found the ID card belonging to Kieffer. He also found a pipe, some needles and a syringe with a brown residue he judged from experience to be heroin. He bagged the items to be sent to a lab for analysis, called dispatch to do a check on Kieffer, found he had a felony warrant out of Colorado and a history of drug abuse, and went looking for the car he’d been riding in.
The car was later stopped in the southbound lane by a different officer who reported two occupants. Noting that there were originally three people in the car, Gallegos said, the officers searched for Kieffer and he was subsequently found at the southbound rest stop where he’d been dropped off by the driver so he could walk across the interstate and retrieve his coat.
Gallegos said Jennifer Tweedy, one of the car’s occupants, told officers half the contents in the car belonged to her. He said heron, methamphetamine and marijuana were found in the car along with drug paraphernalia, and financial transaction cards for two people who were not among the car’s riders.
Tweedy, 31, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance — two for methamphetamine and one for heroin, along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She waived her preliminary hearing on Nov. 21 and is scheduled to enter a plea in District Court on Dec. 16. Kieffer and Tweedy are both in custody.
In other court business Thursday, the following defendants waived their preliminary hearings and were bound over to District Court.
Pamela Rae Smith, 47, Ogden, Utah, is set to enter a plea before Judge Stevan Thompson on Dec. 11 to four counts of issuing insufficient funds checks. She is accused of writing bad checks to Kesler’s Market totaling nearly $1,000 and remains in custody in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Trina Lynn Landsdowne, 35, Idaho Falls, will enter pleas before Judge Darren Simpson on Dec. 23 to charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia,
Trinity AJ Duncan, 20, Basalt, will enter pleas before Judge Darren Simpson on Dec. 23 to possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. He was continued free to pretrial services.
Bridger Allen Ricks, 19, Teton, will enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Dec. 23 to possession of cocaine and was continued free on bond.
Ramdall Yman Teton, 39, Fort Hall, will enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Dec. 23 to burglary and grand theft. Although Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler objected due to Teton’s criminal record and addiction to alcohol, Barrett released him to Pretrial Service with the admonition that he would be arrested and held without bail if he doesn’t comply with the rules.
Nummie Tendoy, 29. Blackfoot, will enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Dec. 16 to possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was remanded to custody.
John H. Von Der Leith III, 21, Blackfoot, will enter pleas before Judge Simpson on Jan. 6 to possession of cocaine. He was continued free on bond.
Preliminary hearing for Joseph Allen Prain, 34, Ammon, was continued to Dec. 19 when his public defender Manuel Murdoch said he has a conflict of interest in the case. Nathan Rivera was appointed his new public defender and he was remanded to custody.
Preliminary hearing for Victoria O’Haro, 47, Atomic City, was continued to Dec. 19 after her attorney said she is ill and couldn’t come to court.