BLACKFOOT –The mobile command center for the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office will remain as the temporary first stop for the county courthouse for a while longer, according to Sheriff Craig Rowland.
The sheriff along with the county commissioners made the decision to use the mobile command center as an interim courthouse to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to employees.
Since the implementation of the command center-turned-courthouse, the facility has been used as a courtroom as well as other offices in efforts to better serve the community. Judges, attorneys, and clients have all made special appearances in the mobile facility over the past week in person or via Zoom.
During the pandemic, officials at the courthouse have done everything in their power to keep business as usual, but with some caveats. They have had to conduct some of their trials and hearings through Zoom meetings to prevent social interaction while social distancing has been such a key in crushing the curve. Moreover, they continue to conduct court actions within the guidelines set forth by the Supreme Court, according to the commissioners’ meeting on Friday.