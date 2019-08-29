BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission met for an hour and a half on Tuesday evening, where they approved two requests for changes in zoning and tabled the matter of the wrong plat for the Harborside development.
The commission had a full quorum in attendance, which was somewhat ironic since Kurt Hibbert, the city’s P&Z administrator, missed his first meeting in the three years that he has worked for Blackfoot.
EAST AIRPORT REZONE
Jeff Steadman presented his request for a rezone of a 3-acre parcel along East Airport Road. He intends to build twin homes on the lots.
A twin home differs from a duplex in that one building houses two independently deeded residences, each with its own utilities hook-ups and meters. The building itself would be divided in half with a through-going structural fire wall.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting on this agenda item, it became apparent that rumors had spread in the neighborhood across the street.
“We were told there was going to be subsidized housing and apartments going in,” said one unidentified woman who spoke up from the audience. “We were asked to sign a petition to opposed the development because of that.”
Colleen Doran, a home owner from the south side of East Airport Road, brought that petition with her to the meeting and submitted its multiple pages to the commissioners for their consideration.
Some local residents, like Boyde Knight, had more questions than objections.
“I don’t know what to think,” Knight said. “I thought there might be multiplexes or apartments. So there are not going to be? What will be there instead?”
Steadman was given the opportunity to rebut and explain the comments from the public hearing. “These are twin homes, not duplexes,” Steadman remarked. "Two units are attached which saves some room so you can have smaller lots and lawns. A lot of young couples and older people like to have a smaller home due to cost and less yard maintenance.”
“The difference between R-1 and R-2,” commissioner Debbie Barlow pointed out, “is just six residences versus seven residences per acre. So all that Mr. Steadman is asking for is the addition of three units to the area he wants to develop.”
Several of the attendees were not aware that the change to R-2 would allow the addition of just one residence per acre. Homes could take the form of single or twin homes or duplexes, but not multiplexes or apartment complexes.
After learning that, some of the people in the meeting removed their objections during the meeting. The commissioners also pointed out that even if the rezoning request was approved by the city council, Steadman still had to submit a plat to the city showing his plans for the three acres. That plat will also require a public hearing; so more opportunities exist for citizens to object if they so desire over Steadman’s twin home project.
The commissioners voted to recommend the rezone to the city council at their next meeting, which will be in October.
MERIDIAN REZONE
The commissioners approved a zoning change from R-1 to R-2 for the property at 410 S. Meridian which belongs to Donald Bricker. Bricker’s request was originally brought up in the P&Z meeting of March 26. At that meeting, Hibbert told the board that the rezoning application needed a site map and the property would require inspection by the fire marshal and building inspector since he intended to convert the basement to an apartment.
At that time, two residents sent written communications to the commissioners in opposition to the change. One correspondent believed that the rezone would be to the R1-A Ranchette zone, so her comments were not relevant. The other correspondent mentioned concerns over traffic, parking and signage on the private drive for the residence.
The matter was tabled until the April P&Z meeting. In April, a quorum of four commissioners had a split vote over approval of the rezone. The matter was again tabled until enough commission members attended to avoid another split vote.
Bricker’s rezone request was then bumped to the May meeting which was canceled to avoid an open meeting violation due to overflow attendance. It was not on the agenda for the June or July meetings.
The property is at the intersection of several different zones, including commercial and residential. Bricker remarked that it would be in keeping with the preferred land use map for the city since it would provide a transitional zone between permitted land uses.
The commissioners voted to recommend the rezone to the city council at their next meeting.
HARBORSIDE PLAT
In one of Blackfoot P&Z’s less-finer moments, the commissioners asked for explanations about the apparent change of plat being used for the Harborside development along East Airport Road.
Unfortunately, Chris Street, representing Harper Leavitt Engineers, could not answer the commission’s questions as to why the current plat is different from the plat which was approved by P&Z and the city council. Harper Leavitt is the firm overseeing the development.
The engineer originally in charge of the project has recently retired from Harper Leavitt and so was unavailable to attend the meeting and answer questions. Street was new to the project and knew none of the relevant background and so was unable to answer most questions.
The commissioners wanted to know why the parking scheme had changed and why the plat had been replaced with one that had not been submitted to either P&Z or the city council. Realizing that Street did not have the information on hand, P&Z tabled the matter until the September meeting. This will allow the development owner Neil Anderson and Harper Leavitt, his contractors, to assemble the information to answer the commission’s questions.