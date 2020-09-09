BINGHAM COUNTY – Bingham County commissioners met recently with Scott Mensching to make a decision on whether to include funds to their Microsoft accounts.
Mensching said their current level of Azure Credits in their account will be exhausted before they finish the data transfer from their archives into their pool system.
The county has been working toward backing up all of their archive data into their data pool system and Mensching expects it will take another $5,100 to ensure the project comes to completion.
Commissioner Mark Bair asked about what the credits provide and Mensching explained the process of what he has to do to ensure the data transfer happens. The archive data is transferred into the pool system via a secure system provided by Microsoft. The Azure services are provided as cloud services, meaning the data is transferred into a virtual space and then retrieved from a computer that is on location physically.
Azure has a specific area for government and is utilized by some large cities to secure their data as well as provide access to that data at the convenience of their residents.
Mensching explained that he has funds in another account that he could use to cover the cost, but needed the commissioners’ approval to have it earmarked for this expenditure. The commissioners made the motion to approve the request of funds from one of the IT department’s funds to cover the cost of the credits.