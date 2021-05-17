BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners met with Tiffany Olsen, Planning and Development director, Monday afternoon to make a final decision on the rezone request by Kaleb and Lisa Phelps as well as Eric and Kathryn Bolander from Agriculture (A) to Residential Agriculture (RA).
Olsen provided the staff report to the commissioners as she had for the P&Z, explaining the reasoning for wanting to the zone change. Currently, the land does not function well as agricultural ground due to the shape of the parcel as well as the lack of access to irrigation water. Historically, the land has been used for dry grazing because of how hard it is to get water to the property. The property retains its water rights, but the ditch system that transports water to the land is not in proper working order.
Phelps had recently moved division rights to this parcel at the most recent P&Z meeting with little opposition, and was quite open about wanting to develop the area as a residential area. With the rezone changing it to RA, the lot sizes are able to be shrunk from five acres down to one acre.
Once the staff report was completed, commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring allowed the applicant’s representative to speak. He noted that Olsen did a great job covering all of the key points and deferred to the commissioners to open the meeting to public hearing. Manwaring opened the meeting with no one in attendance to speak for, neutral, or against the zone change.
Manwaring then closed the public hearing and turned the time over to the commission to discuss before making a decision. Commissioner Mark Bair noted that he appreciated the amount of information Olsen brought with her to share with the commissioners and that he does not see the ground being viable for much else other than development. He did note that he likes the idea of it being RA so those who wish to have some of the animal rights preserved in an RA zone may still have them, but also understands the concerns that arise with people wanting too many farm animals on a smaller lot.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis also commented on the shape of the parcel, agreeing with Manwaring and Bair’s assumption that it would not be easily farmed and that developing it makes the most sense. It would also be noted that the location of the property falls into the Shelley area of impact and would be conforming to what the county and city of Shelley are trying to achieve.
Based on these points, the commissioners voted in favor of the rezone for Phelps.