BLACKFOOT – Administration from Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC) met with the Bingham County Commissioners last week to request the possibility of vacating the current plat that is scheduled for the remainder of Groveland Heights parts one and two.
They are requesting that the more than 40 lots be vacated from their plans of being built into single-family homes and instead, they were asked to reestablish the original lot so they can explore the option of building their permanent home of the BCCLC.
Currently BCCLC is operated in two different locations with kindergarten through sixth grade taking place at their current location on Hunter’s Loop, and the seventh and eighth grades are being taught in the Riverside Plaza, similar to that of Bingham Academy. BCCLC and Bingham Academy are two different charters and it is only coincidental that the two share the Riverside Plaza as a place for their education facilities.
Once the administration for BCCLC had explained their request, Chairman Whitney Manwaring opened the meeting for public hearing.
The majority of the people in attendance wanted to share their displeasure for the idea of BCCLC turning this once planned subdivision into a school that plans to house nearly 700 students.
Chris Cannon addressed the commission in opposition of the approval of the move off the current plans of development on the grounds of safety. He said he does not see it as a safe place for students to go to school because the section of Pioneer Road where it would be located is highly traveled by farm equipment including potato trucks and the current speed limit is entirely too fast. He suggested the need for a speed study and a feasibility study for the area.
Others also shared their disapproval of the idea of building a school in a residential area in this format. The owner of lot one, which has already been developed, expressed his anger for the idea. He noted that members of the BCCLC administration suggest that more than 60% of students would be bused into the school, but he does not like the idea of having more than two hours a day where he will have limited or no access to his home because of the number of cars that will arrive to drop off or pick up their students during the day.
Commissioner Mark Bair, who attended the meeting remotely, expressed that this meeting was solely for the purpose of deciding if it is the landowner’s right to reestablish the original lot size prior to the approved subdivision. Manwaring reaffirmed this statement but did explain that he is fine with people expressing their concerns so the administration of BCCLC may be aware of the issues they may face in the future as the project progresses.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis did not have any questions for the applicants, and instead moved that they approve the reconsolidation of the lots, which passed unanimously. The BCCLC administration will need to go through the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission and go through the process as they move forward through the steps to building a school on this property. Members of the community will have ample opportunity to address their concerns throughout the process as well as the proper studies being required to take place in order to verify the feasibility and safety of the students.