BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Commissioners put their stamp of approval Monday on the canvass of the county’s 2020 presidential primary election in which county Clerk Pamela Eckhardt said 4,736 of the county’s 20,432 registered voters cast ballots.
Eckhardt said that represents a turnout of 22.84 percent, which was a fair showing in the county for a presidential primary. According to the Canvass report, 12,629 of the county’s registered voters are Republican, 1,779 are Democrats, and 5,623 are unaffiliated.
The report shows that 3,399 Republicans and 1,189 Democrats voted in the election along with 119 people who are non-partisan and 29 members of the Constitution party.
Eckhardt noted that election clerks in Shelley and Aberdeen reported that some voters were only interested in voting on their school districts’ supplemental levies, and that the election went smoothly even though seven poll workers had called in sick the previous day.
It’s unknown whether some voters stayed away from the polls due to the coronavirus fear that’s sweeping the country, but Eckhardt said no matter what happens with the pandemic, the May 19 primary election in Idaho will proceed as usual.
She said county clerks from across Idaho met with the Idaho secretary of state and were informed that he has no authority to cancel or postpone the election or authorize his previous emergency plan to have a statewide mail ballot election, despite Gov. Brad Little’s emergency declaration last week.
Instead, voters will be encouraged to vote early by using the absentee ballot provision.
She said the secretary of state’s office might mail absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters, but Bingham County’s elections office won’t be doing it at the county level, at least for now, because of the expense. It would cost the county $7,000 to mail postcards to 20,000 registered voters, Eckhardt said.