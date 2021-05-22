BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners met with county elections official Danette Miller on Friday morning to canvass the ballots from the May 18 election to verify the results of the plant facilities levy being sought by the Firth School District.
Miller told the commissioners that both elections that were listed in Bingham County for the May 18 elections passed. The other election that had to be certified in Bingham County was the Joint School District #93 levy because of how close some of the Bingham County residents live in the impacted area of the election. Not a single ballot was cast from Bingham County on the Idaho Falls #93 District levy, but it did pass.
The Firth election received over 70% in favor for their 10-year, $4 million plant facilities levy. They had just shy of 300 total voters turn out for the plant facilities levy for Firth, and according to Miler there was a substantial number of questions about absentee voting in the future as well as people who thought they were already signed up for absentee ballots. Miller wanted to explain that people are welcome to call her office and verify whether they are listed to receive their absentee ballots. People are welcome to vote absentee, early, or at the polls for elections.
The commissioners approved the canvass of the of the ballots and moved on to the discussion surrounding a potential charity concert to be held at North Bingham Park with Champs Heart being the primary benefactor for the concert. Human resources and attorney John Dewey addressed the idea with the commissioners along with Tyler Draney, park supervisor. Dewey suggested that they explore the option of adding conditions to the approval of the concert to keep it within reason.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring along with Commissioner Mark Bair asked Dewey questions regarding the regulations and the types of conditions that should be used. Dewey said they should use the same conditions that were brought up in the meeting on Wednesday when Larry Cudmore brought up the idea of a charity concert. Those included the number in attendance, the amount of power needed, fresh water provided, and the area needed to set up a stage if needed.
The commissioners approved the request pending that Cudmore and the recording artist can abide by the conditions set forth by the commission.