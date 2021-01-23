BLACKFOOT – Following a discussion just days prior, Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring presented his opinion on updating the county’s mask policy inside the courthouse Friday.
On Wednesday, Manwaring suggested that they revisit the topic after multiple complaints had been issued regarding the double standard inside the courthouse where employees were only “strongly recommended” to wear a mask while the general public was “required.”
He went as far as to describe some of the comments that were made to members of the public, suggesting that on more than one occasion visitors of the courthouse were told that “because [they] I work here, [they] I do not have to wear a mask.”
Manwaring presented the idea of the courthouse having the same standards for both the employees and the public, lifting the mandated masks for visitors and carrying the same verbiage for both employees and members of the community, “We strongly recommend wearing a mask.”
He explained that people are capable of making a decision regarding their health and they have access to the resources and information to make their own choices. Manwaring then turned the time over to his two fellow commissioners for their input. Both commissioners Jessica Lewis and Mark Bair had no comment and stated they are in agreement with Manwaring.
Manwaring then asked Sheriff Craig Rowland his opinion as an elected official about the policy. Rowland explained that he feels the new verbiage would be appropriate and that over the next month or so, the majority of the employees that wish to be vaccinated at the courthouse will have the opportunity and those in his department that wanted the vaccine have already had their first dose.
He admitted to being one of those who does not wear a mask inside the courthouse and feels they are cumbersome and make it hard to breathe. Rowland also stated that he would not have received the vaccine but knew that if he did not, he would not be able to visit his mother in the assisted living facility where she currently lives.
“I didn’t do this for me, I did it for my mom,” he stated. Rowland has told his employees on multiple occasions that a mask is not needed when working behind a Plexiglass barrier and if they will be working six feet or more away from whomever they are helping.
Manwaring wanted to share that he has seen on different occasions where Rowland has opened up early or worked during lunch to help those who are not comfortable or capable of wearing a mask and he has gone above and beyond to serve his community.
The commissioners then turned the time to Scott Reese who works in emergency management. Reese noted that he agrees with the choice in wording and has been on conference calls all week with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) regarding the current state of COVID. Collectively, the state’s numbers are down and have been for the past few weeks. He explained that he supports the idea of allowing people to do their business in the courthouse and will continue to keep the commissioners up to date on the status of vaccines available.
Most of the department heads agreed that the change would be fine, but county Prosecutor Paul Rogers disagreed. Rogers said he feels that because their work revolves around serving the community, they should hold themselves to a higher standard than what is expected of the general public.
He furthered his point by explaining that President Joe Biden signed an executive order Thursday that requires masks to be worn anywhere federal services are performed. He suggested that until more information is made available regarding what that fully entails, they should continue to require masks in the courthouse, and if anything, the verbiage should be changed to where the courthouse employees are required and the public are given the choice.
Rogers also noted that because of the implications of the courthouse housing the court system for the county and the rulings provided by the Supreme Court requiring masks in their locations, this presents a special level of circumstances. He also noted that on or before March 1, they will receive the ruling on whether jury trials will resume or if they will continue to stay on hold.
He said he will continue to require his employees to wear a mask when they are working with the public or taking statements from witnesses or victims, only allowing them to take their masks off when they are not interacting with people outside the prosecutor’s office.
John Dewey, county attorney and human resources manager, added to Rogers’ statements, saying it may be in the county’s best interest to verify that they will be fulfilling their burden of being reasonable to the expectations of public health to prevent being held accountable for any claims of impropriety and disregard for public safety.
Dewey noted that how he reads it, they would be more than fine to change the wording because they would be following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines on the subject, which is what is required of them as a governing body to be protected from legal recourse following the decisions of the state legislature.
The courthouse will be making changes to the rules following review of the executive order from President Biden and will continue to offer face coverings at the entrance for those who did not bring a mask but would like one. Each department will have specific rules and regulations regarding if and when a mask will be required and those rules will be shared with the commissioners in a future meeting.
Manwaring wanted to thank all of those who have worked hard through the past 10 months during the pandemic and those in the community who spoke up regarding the policy. As the policy is updated, more information will become available.