BLACKFOOT – Local landowner Geraldine Wilkes applied to have her land subdivided through a short plat at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and later had to have the agenda item postponed.
Following the changes in the procedures during the pandemic, the item made its way in front of the county Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission and was approved for recommendation to the county commissioners to affirm or deny the recommendation.
The subdivided plot would split the 2.6 acres in a residential agriculture zone, which allows the plots to be cut down to one-acre lots. Both lots will use the same easement to access the main arterial roadway, Thomas Road, which is currently utilized by two other parties. Under Bingham County Code, a single easement is allowed to be used for up to four different accesses, with the second plot at Hoot Owl Acres being the fourth access to the easement.
Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen explained all of the concerns that were presented at the P&Z meeting, including the complaints lodged by those in opposition of the short plat proposed. Questions about the easement, if the subdivision was possible with the canal, and if the land could sustain another septic system were all addressed.
Starting with the easement, Dave Romerell researched the parcel with First American Title Company to verify that Wilkes has been the landowner for the claimed amount of time to verify that the easement was legal for a fourth access. The research by Romerell proved that the land has been Wilkes’ for quite some time, and the only other entity that had claims to the easement relinquished those rights.
The second item for concern was about how the land on either side of the canal is being claimed in each of the plots. It was explained that the land is owned by the landowner, however an easement is provided to a canal or ditch company. When a canal is between two pieces of property, it is divided down the middle between the two different landowners.
The last issue that was expressed by those in opposition of the subdivision was that of the safety of adding a septic system to the newly divided property. Although a real concern, the Department of Public Health makes the decision surrounding septic systems on property following a study of the area. The county P&Z does not include this in their parameters when it comes to subdividing someone’s property as it is their requirement to have that study conducted before building another domicile on that land. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) may also be involved in the decision surrounding the septic system and placement so as not to contaminate the well(s) on the property.
Chase Hendricks, Bingham County civil attorney, made it a point to address the easement issue after the commissioners and Olsen discussed each of the concerns. Hendricks wanted to explain that it is a civil issue when people argue over easement agreements, which was a major point of contention around that concern. When it comes to easement agreements, they act the same as a homeowners association (HOA) covenance. Although the contracts may be legally binding, it is not in the county’s interest to be involved in civil matters. Based on the research provided by Romerell, the information available shows that Wilkes is acting in complete compliance of the easement agreement.
The commissioners voted to deny the appeal against the original vote to allow the subdivision and uphold their original facts and findings from the previous decision. If they wish to appeal again, they are welcome to do so within the next 28 days, and they have the right to request reconsideration on the ruling within 14 days.