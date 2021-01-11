BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners held their bi-weekly COVID update meeting with department heads on Friday to discuss plans going forward as well as their decision surrounding the implementation of the vaccine as it becomes more available to different tiers of priority.
The commissioners asked each of the department heads to get a count on numbers of employees who would be interested in receiving the vaccine. Sheriff Craig Rowland expressed to the commissioners that he has already been working on doing so and he feels it is about an even split between his staff whether they would be interested in the vaccine. He also asked for clarification on whether his officers and jail staff are considered higher priority due to the first responder roles on the tier list.
Scott Reese answered the question posed by Rowland, explaining that based on the information provided from Bingham Memorial Hospital, they are considered high priority and BMH has been able to get one to two extra doses out of each vial because they have been overfilled. With overfilled vials, there is a possibility that the vaccine will be distributed at a higher rate than what was previously expected, but currently no estimations on time frame have been provided.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring stated that the fire department and ambulance crews have already received their first dosing off the vaccine as part of the medical staff tier. He went on to ask other department leads about their employees and whether they have talked about the vaccine. Most of the departments did not have solid numbers at this point but will be getting a more stabile headcount in the next few weeks.
Other questions were asked regarding employees testing positive and what the county would like the protocols to be regarding testing other employees who were within close working proximity to those who test positive.
The concern was regarding the time it takes for the test results to come back and the potential of unknown community spreading at home and at work. They referred to the policies that have been written regarding the situation and explained that each of the steps can be followed or referred to the Human Resources department for any further instruction. Their HR department overhauled these policies once employees in the courthouse began contracting COVID-19.
Exposure to COVID-19 at the Bingham County Courthouse may be higher than other county seats because while others shut down, Bingham County stayed open, servicing the entire valley for a substantial amount of time. Other counties allowed some processes to take place with the public, but most was remote or via telephone.
At this point, they have not produced a policy for the employees of the county to receive the vaccine and are leaving it as a personal decision for each employee. Similar to what other businesses and hospitals are doing, they want people to make the decision that they feel is correct for their situation. The full list of priority tiers are available on the Centers for Disease Control’s website as well as the Rebound Idaho website.