BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioner Mark Bair addressed his fellow commissioners last Wednesday afternoon regarding the Eastern Idaho Regional Wastewater Association and the potential of creating a wastewater district for new subdivisions and the county’s role in the process.
Bair started by explaining that from their EIRWWA meeting, they could not find a clear pathway to create a sewer district to tie into the system near Shelley without creating a sewer district through a subdivision.
“It’s similar to a lighting district,” Bair stated, as he explained how the different pieces come together to form the district. He also noted that it was asked if Bingham County could find a way to guarantee payment for the subdivision’s connection even before any of the lots have been sold.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring made a point regarding the request for the county to make that level of guarantee, expressing that he does not feel it is the county’s responsibility to be involved in demanding payments for a different entity and they are not in a position to make the payments on behalf of the end user.
Chase Hendricks, county civil attorney, explained that in the past, there was not a need for a district and the bylaws only came into place in 2016, and since that new policy was enacted, EIRWWA has only had one subdivision connect to their system, which was the Country Club subdivision, which has 34 residents and already had the infrastructure to do so.
Hendricks went on to explain that EIRWWA has allowed commercial buildings to tie into their system without creating a district and they have allowed three other properties in the county to connect as well.
Tiffany Olsen, Planning and Development director also had input, explaining that one other member of the EIRWWA meetings also does not understand all the walls being placed and has had similar questions regarding connections.
Hendricks said the county has been asked to bridge the gap between the potential end users and EIRWWA, as well as act as the governing authority until the developers are able to sell enough of the properties, so that a district may be formed.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis asked about requiring a district be formed at a certain number of lots sold, such as 10, so there are enough individuals to form the body of the district. Hendricks affirmed the question, and explained that they are more than welcome to have those types of conditions drawn into developer agreements as well as requiring a Homeowners Association (HOA) be the governing and collecting body for the district.
Hendricks said that traditionally, in situations such as this, the rules and bylaws of an HOA are the governing body over these agreements and they collect the funds through their HOA dues, sending one check off for the entire subdivision each year.
Lewis and Manwaring both asked Hendricks if the HOA does not collect enough funds from the people in their subdivision, or they cannot get anyone to lead the HOA, then will the county be liable to pay those lost funds to EIRWWA. He explained that the county will not be collecting funds, and they would not be obligated to cover the bill if such issues arise.
Bair said some of the more realistic concerns for EIRWWA stem from enfluent coming to the treatment facility being at 1.5 gallons per minute on average, and their maximum capacity without any upgrades is estimated at 2.0 gallons per minute. He explained that because of this, it has limited those entities involved from wanting to add new districts and take on new customers.
Hendricks rebutted the statement from Bair, explaining that smaller developments such as the one they recently had brought before them would not make up that half-a-gallon per minute difference, where it was only three homes. Furthermore, he explained that they have added businesses to it without this being a problem for them.
Bair’s final statement was powerful. “I do not want to become the bill collector for this district, and I do not want to see 34 septic systems installed.”
Hendricks expressed that the Department of Environmental Quality had the same attitude and has since contacted the attorney general regarding the situation. They do not want to provide permits for that many septic systems within that close of proximity because of potential failure and contamination. Hendricks said he believes that once DEQ is given direction from the attorney general, a decision will be made.
Bair made it a point to state that if anyone feels that he should not vote on these subjects regarding EIRWWA because he is a member of the board, he has no problems abstaining and wanted it on the record that he acknowledges his connections between the two entities.