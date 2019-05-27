BLACKFOOT – Some days the offices of the Bingham County Commission are dark and they’re nowhere in evidence, and sometimes only one or two are there. But that doesn’t mean they’re not on the job or, at least, not on the job at their desks
Sometimes the agenda posted on their door will say “Commissioners out in the county,” and Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring says most often that means they’re out checking on complaints brought to them by county residents.
“When we get complaints, we go out and make inspections to see whether they’re justified and we should be doing something about them,” he said. “Sometimes the complaints are about roads, and sometimes it’s flooding or something to do with county property. We sometimes find the complaints are justified, and sometimes we find they’re more than justified — the situation is worse than they described. That’s why we like to go see for ourselves, but we do the inspections with someone from the responsible county department when we go.”
Manwaring said the commissioners are sometimes out of their office all at once or one or two at a time because they’re attending training for county officials, and sometimes they’re gone because of meetings of the various boards that each of them serves on.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis is a member of the Board of Guardians, which meets monthly to discuss issues related to the elderly, including abuse. She is also on the board of the 3-B Detention Center, a facility for juvenile offenders operated jointly by Bingham, Bonneville, and Butte counties, and the Southeast Idaho Council of Government, which meets quarterly. Lewis also is the county’s representative on the Bingham Memorial Hospital board of directors.
Commissioner Mark Bair is a member of the Eastern Idaho Wastewater Association board of directors; the Regional Development Alliance, a group that makes loans to qualified people who want to start a business but don’t qualify for loans from traditional sources; the Idaho Association of Counties board; and the Behavioral Health Crisis Board for the Idaho Falls Region. He attended an RDA board meeting last Wednesday.
Manwaring serves on the 7th District Magistrates Commission, and is chairman of the 5th District Idaho Public Health Board, which covers the counties of Bingham, Bannock, Oneida, and Franklin.
On Monday of last week, Lewis had a meeting of the Board of Guardians and later in the week was in Pocatello for commissioner training. In one day last week, Manwaring attended a board of health budget hearing in the morning and a board meeting in the afternoon, and all three were there in the afternoon when the board met with all elected officials involved.
The commissioners were “Out in the county” on Monday, Memorial Day.