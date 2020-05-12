BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Commission met Monday morning via Zoom for a public hearing regarding a new subdivision slated for construction in the Shelley area. The Clear Lakes subdivision will include 74 half-acre units over 53 acres, including two plats that will not be developed.
As the commission was introduced to the preliminary plat, Blake Jolley addressed and introduced some of the concerns presented by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the East Idaho Public Health (IPH) Departments accepted the preliminary plats but have major reservations surrounding the type of sewer systems that would be used.
In the original plats, each parcel would have a septic system in place as well as their own well for ground water. DEQ and IPH voiced that their concerns revolve around groundwater contamination and increasing the nitrate levels in the area. Currently, the subdivision would be just outside of the nitrate impact zone for ground water, but the amount of septic systems going into the 53-acre space would be overwhelming.
The land developer had to take the same plans to the City of Shelley to get their stamp of approval. The preliminary plat was approved by the council, but only allowed a finite number of the homes to be on private septic, the rest would be connected to the Shelley sewer system. That initial approval would require the land developer to run nearly 3,100 feet of sewer pipe to connect into the municipal system.
Changes would become necessary when DEQ and IPH released their report about the groundwater contamination that may take place if allowed to be built according to current plats so the Shelley City Council altered its decision on the preliminary plans. Concerns about the cost to run the extra 3,100 feet of sewer line would become apparent during the meeting because the estimated cost for the line would be around $300,000.
The plat has already had some change requests placed including larger cul de sac radius for public safety concerns, better waste water management for storm water and runoff, as well as requests to have an engineering traffic study conducted in order to decide if there will be a need for a designated turning lane installed. The current roadway that will be used as the main access to the subdivision is 50 feet wide. The width will allow the installation of a turning lane if an engineering traffic study proves it necessary.
Following the introduction of the material, the floor was open to public hearing for those in support of the new development. First to take the opportunity was Bryan Searle, one of the land developers on the project who expressed his concern that too many stipulations placed on the approval of the preliminary plat would prevent them from moving forward.
He said the entire reasoning behind purchasing the property and developing it is to benefit the people of the Shelley area. Rather than developing a standard subdivision with quarter-acre lots that people move out of for larger property areas, they went with the option of half-acre lots to try to provide a financial alternative to the smaller lots. Searle also noted that the process has been frustrating; being sent back and forth between the City of Shelley and the county has hindered progress on the development. He reminded the commissioners that he was originally on the agenda in October of 2019 on this project and it is now May of 2020.
Once he got past the initial issues of being sent between the two governing bodies, Searle noted that being required to run different studies that they already know the answers are financially impactful and be the difference between selling the lots at the platted half-acres or making them smaller to recuperate costs.
Following Searle was Heath Mitchell, Searle’s partner in developing the land, who reiterated the previous concerns. He would go on to explain that the area will be developed one way or another; whether they are the ones who do it, or if they are forced to sell it and allow someone else to incur the costs, it will be developed.
Scott Mensching was the first to speak in opposition after Chairman Whitney Manwaring opened the floor again. Mensching requested that the commissioners require the second impact study be conducted regarding the septic systems and asked that they consider requiring the engineering traffic study.
“One hundred fifty cars in peak times is a major increment to an area,” Menshing said. He went on to ask why they are not following the standard one-acre lots where the subdivision will be outside of the city limits. “Keep it country,” he concluded.
Michelle Tueller also spoke in opposition. Tueller’s main focus was that of public safety surrounding the amount of traffic for the area. She also voiced concern about the visibility restrictions on the roadway, including a butte on one side and a concrete barrier on the other. These two visual restrictions led Tueller to request that the commissioners consider requiring the traffic study. Two more residents would voice the same opinion in opposition before the commissioners would ask for final rebuttal from the developers.
The message portrayed through the rebuttal was simple; develop the area without incurring unrecoverable costs and to remind everyone that this is only a preliminary hearing, not final hearing. Moving forward requires approval.
The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of passing the preliminary plats with five conditions.
First, the City of Shelley must accept responsibility to clean the catch basins for storm water and runoff; second, pending approval of the sewer plans by DEQ and IPH; third, follow all preliminary guidelines excluding number 10 of the original order by the City of Shelley; fourth, if they do decide to connect to the Shelley water and sewer, they will need to provide a “will serve” letter. Finally, an engineering traffic study must be conducted on 900 East 1300 North near Shelley.