BLACKFOOT – Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, met with the county commissioners to discuss updates, prior approvals, change orders, and to share information he has obtained since their last meeting. Whited continues to provide updates surrounding the new Road and Bridge shop as well that is currently under construction near the Central Transfer Station.
Starting with requests for funding, Whited went into information regarding prior approval for fixing cutting edges on the equipment. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring made light of it by joking about always having to fix the cutting edges to which Whited explained that it is a never-ending process for heavy equipment.
Following the discussion regarding the edges, the direction shifted to receiving the go-ahead on the new electrical wiring to be run to the salt shed. In their previous meeting, Whited had provided bids he had received from contractors regarding running wiring to the salt shed so they could use the location to store the trucks that spread the salt products during the winter without taking the risk of damaging the floors of the new Road and Bridge shop. Currently, there are not electrical lines run to the salt shed so vehicles cannot be stored there safely because the trucks cannot be plugged in at night. The trucks are plugged in at night to keep the engine blocks warm so they start easier in the morning and to prevent the diesel from “gelling” up from the cold Idaho winters.
Whited had received two bids during the process, with one coming in substantially lower than the other. He later received contact from one of the two companies that provided a bid, explaining that they would like to review what they had placed on the document because they believe it was misunderstood. The lower of the two bids came in at around $18,000, and involved running the wiring as well as installing lights in the area.
Whited then moved on to change orders for the new shop location. The first was regarding the electrical to the fire suppression system, which involved adding a second electrical line to it at the fire chief’s request. The request came in to ensure that even if electricity had to be cut to the building in case of fire, the suppression system would have electricity to run the pump. Idaho Power has asked for some alterations, according to Whited, that will involve the wiring to the shop and fire suppression as well.
Adding to the list of change orders for the shop, Whited had toyed with the idea of altering the fencing plan but was later told that the fencing was special order and would not be able to be returned for a different size or height and the only savings that would be provided would be on the labor. Commissioner Mark Bair asked if the changes to the fencing plan were necessary and was told they were not, but Whited liked the idea of different fencing. Bair then suggested creating a grassy area for a picnic table to be placed so employees had a nice place to eat lunch if they desired. The fence that the county purchased was two feet taller than standard, standing eight feet tall. Ultimately, the decision was made to install the fencing as previously planned.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis told Whited that the paving request for Wapello Villa has been completed and wanted to know when they would be expecting to conduct the dedication process. Whited was aware that the paving had been finished and had tried working with the developers regarding changing the road width from 28 feet — which was standard 12 years ago when the developer agreement was written — to 24 feet with two feet of gravel on both sides, which is the current standard. The developer insisted on following the original agreement according to Whited, and he had Depatco pave it to the original plans.
The dedication process will be scheduled and the bonding funds will be released to the developer upon acceptance of the road.