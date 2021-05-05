BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen met with Bingham County commissioners to hold a public hearing surrounding a rezone request put forth by Gary Killpack to change his property from Agriculture to Residential Agriculture for potential future growth of their respective area.
Blain Killpack and Blake Jolley provided the application on behalf of the landowner with Jolley providing information regarding the area as well as the difficulty exhibited during attempts to farm the ground. The land was stated as being predominantly irrigated by hand lines.
Olsen provided the commissioners with the same staff report that was provided to the county Planning and Zoning Commission with the addition of testimony that was read into the record from letters provided to her office. She noted that the commission voted in favor of the zone change following their public hearing with commissioner Leavitt being the only one to not vote.
Gary Killpack’s biggest opposition was from his own brother, Dale Killpack, who presented to the commissioners his reasons for why he believes they should deny the application. Starting with the property being hard to farm, he noted that the bridge is 34 feet wide that the equipment has to cross and has seen grain and potato equipment cross at that bridge with little issue. Gary also had testimony from a farmer who claims that the property there is prime farming ground because it is not affected by winds because of natural barriers, meaning that wheat crop does not traditionally need to be replanted if high winds spring up and blowing their seeds out of the ground.
Jolley provided a rebuttal to the comments in opposition, explaining that this is not a question of what could be, but rather surrounding the zone change and whether it should be provided. He touched on each of the topics that he felt was worth acknowledging and explained that some of the points were moot at this point because there are no subdivision plans on the table at this time.
Commissioner Mark Bair asked Olsen if they normally receive information or input from the canal companies this early in the stages of a potential development plan. Olsen said they notify them from the beginning but more often than not, they only provide input once a subdivision application is presented to the county. She further explained that the Department of Environmental Quality often waits to this point to provide input as well, but they did note that the area is in a nitrate observation zone in the original comments.
The commissioner discussion process addressed each of the subjects that brought concern before making a vote. Bair noted that if he takes all personal opinion out of the decision, he sees no reason to deny the application. Commissioner Jessica Lewis echoed Bair’s point, noting that case law dictates that the Idaho law says the decision must be based on the ordinances at the time of application. Following that statement, Lewis made the motion to affirm the P&Z recommendation to approve the rezone with Bair seconding. The vote was unanimous in favor of the application for rezone.