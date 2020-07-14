BINGHAM COUNTY – Bingham County Commissioners worked through parts of the budget on Monday afternoon, but were unsure what to do regarding the Coronavirus Aid Relief Economic Security (CARES) Act. Financially, the county has the option to utilize property taxes as well as the option to levy an additional three percent each year at a maximum.
County Clerk Pam Eckhardt and Treasurer Tanna Beal shared their concerns with the commissioners, explaining that there are three different options: first, take the levy three percent, take the CARES Act money, or do neither and wait to see if they have the opportunity to levy above three percent next year.
The CARES Act money would need to be utilized as a tax break for the people of the county, but would not go away completely; those tax dollars would be delayed until next year meaning they would recuperate the expense later.
The commissioners opted to do as the City of Blackfoot did, signing the letter of interest that would reserve the funds for Bingham County with the right to withdraw if the dollar amount is not close enough to what the county would need to operate safely in the 2021 fiscal year.
While discussing budgets, Scott Mensching, department head of Bingham County IT, presented to the commissioners the price for five new desktop computers and additional laptops for the more mobile departments. Mensching added that the cost includes the wireless internet access card for those who would need them. The commissioners accepted the cost and will be proceeding with the purchase of those computers.
Once Mensching was finished, the commissioners moved on to the general budget. They reviewed every item on the budget with Beal to verify that the information on the proposed budget was in fact correct. As each item was discussed, the commissioners made comments whether they felt the numbers were in line with where the county should spend funds, or if the item was something that could be lowered, or even removed from the proposal. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring questioned the date that the budget must be published. He was told that it needed to be done by the second week of August.
As the county continues to review the budget, changes will be made.