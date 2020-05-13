BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners met with a full agenda to cover Wednesday. After updates from Sheriff Craig Rowland on enforcing ordinances in Atomic City, they moved on to the current financial state of the county.
In the budget, some areas are down nearly 20 percent year-to-date and unpaid property tax is near $100,000, according to reports.
Proposed ideas of how to prevent some of the major pitfalls that have been accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic included a proposed even percentage for all departments to try to reserve as a hold back in their current budgets. Commissioner Mark Bair expressed interest in this style of spending cut because he does not want the pitfalls to be the burden of the county road and bridge department as it has been in the past.
Ten percent had been used as an example before Rowland responded, “If I am cutting 10 percent of a $6 million budget, I am cutting $600,000.” He added that historically, when budgets come into question, the first suggestion is to cut employees, but at this current time, doing so would not be possible as they are needed now more than ever.
Bair noted that the federal government has announced a stimulus program for state and local governments but the projected numbers would be nowhere near enough to cover any real loss as the proposed $1.5 trillion had Bingham County listed at receiving under $5,000. Since the original proposal, the number has doubled to $3 trillion, rounding the expected amount to reach $9,000. “It’s going to take a lot more than that,” stated Bair as he explained his concerns for the current budget.
Commissioner Jennifer Lewis suggested a combination of ideas; rather than a flat percentage across the board, she suggested that they examine the budget for areas that could handle a cost reduction for the year and utilize these areas. “Models show that doing across-the-board reduction tends to cripple larger businesses and departments,” Lewis explained.
The commission did not take action on this item, but rather used it as a starting point for research into future budget cuts that may become necessary as the phase process continues.
ATOMIC CITY COVERAGE
The commissioners met with Rowland to discuss the future of policing in Atomic City by county deputies. Issues had reached a boiling point last August when former councilwoman Vickie O’Haro noted that she would not follow Atomic City’s rules and regulations because she is “not part of the city.”
Mayor Chris Polatis would go on to remove O’Haro from the council following Idaho Statute 50-402. His removal would be confirmed by county Clerk Pamela Eckhardt who would rule that O’Haro’s address was improperly recorded and would need to be refiled under Idaho Addressing Code.
Polatis appointed Tony Bandiera to the council with Gov. Little’s approval for the third council seat. Because of Gov. Little’s approval, Bandiera would not need to be approved by the council.
All of these changes led into the March council meeting, its first meeting since August. Polatis requested to have standby deputies from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office be in attendance to help keep the peace. Two officers would be dispatched for the meeting.
Sheriff Rowland went through the circumstances to the commissioners before explaining that the sheriff’s office is capable of helping with policing Atomic City, but will not be used in any way that could be viewed as inappropriate. The commissioners agreed with Rowland and issued a a Memorandum of Understanding with the city.