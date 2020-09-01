BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners met with Tiffany Olsen, the county’s planning and development director, Tuesday to discuss a few different items. The primary decision to be made involved a seven-year-old subdivision that has not been completed as per the plans, nor has it advanced past the first phase.
The Wapello Villa subdivision sits on more than 30 acres of land and had plans for each plot be to an acre, according to Olsen. However, the current phase that the development has progressed through has only seven lots completed and has yet to have the road for the subdivision completed and accepted by the county.
Accepting a road into the county is a stipulation that has to be met during the development process and requires that it be up to the county’s standards. The road has not been built and the developer has expressed concern about the cost of paving the nearly 1,200-foot long roadway.
Currently, there is $40,000 in reserved funds that are provided during the original development process, but that is not enough to pave the road according to those in the meeting. David Romrell addressed that, based on the original development agreements, they had two years or 50% of the first phase to complete the road which have both come and passed.
Olsen explained that they have asked if they could sell one of the lots to generate the funds needed to work on the road. She explained that it would be possible to build on an adjacent lot with up to four new homes using the same easement as per the county code, but if two others asked for building permits, it would cause issues in the subdivision.
Other issues that have not been completed during the phase one process include lack of irrigation as planned in the plat that was accepted by the commission. Romrell explained that the last time he was out there, the land was very dry and looked as though it had not been irrigated. Commissioner Mark Bair reiterated the fact that it is listed clearly in the development agreement that there would be irrigation provided on the property.
The commissioners discussed the option of sending a certified letter to the original developer requesting that they fulfill the agreement so it does not require further action. Chase Hendricks, Bingham County civil attorney, explained that even though it was not enforced immediately, the agreement should still be valid.
Olsen explained to the developer that the certification of roads and acceptance does not come through her office but rather would be handled through Public Works, and she expressed that Dusty Whited’s information was provided for contact. Olsen also noted that they will have to go back through all of the processes to continue developing the area because the original plat has since sun-downed.
The commissioners voted in favor of sending the certified letter to open the discussion between the two entities to try to reach consensus.
AWBREY DOWNS
The next item that required the commission’s attention from the planning and development director was a request to waive fees incurred during the Awbrey Downs short plat process. This specific subdivision included combining three properties into one, then splitting it into two equal sized lots. The reason for this taking place involved one of the homes on it being built on the lot line, creating issues for any chance of selling the property in the future. The short plat was conducted by the land owner to fix this issue for his two children who own the homes on the locations.
The Planning and Zoning Commission accepted the short plat, then the Bingham County commissioners accepted the recommendation and approved the changes for Awbrey Downs. One additional fee was incurred during the process which was not expected by Mr. Searle during this process who has spent between $2,000 and $3,000 based on estimations. The additional fee came with the price tag of $350.
Olsen told the commission that she felt that they had the legal authority to waive this fee, but Commissioner Jessica Lewis spoke in opposition, explaining that it is codified in the ordinances and would involve them stepping outside of the legal boundaries set forth by the governing bodies. She then expressed that she would not want to provide the waiver because it would create a bad precedent.
“Either everyone pays the fee, or no one should,” Lewis concluded. She also explained that she wants a clear expectation for anyone looking to complete these types of processes and it should be uniform.
Bair recused himself from voting on the subject matter because of ex parte communication and his interpersonal relationship with those involved.
Both items passed unanimously.