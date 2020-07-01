BLACKFOOT – As speculation around the Eastern Idaho State Fair continues, fair manager Brandon Bird met with Bingham County Commissioners on Wednesday morning along with Sheriff Craig Rowland to discuss the outcome of the fair board meeting last week as well as the outlook going forward.
The commissioners started the conversation asking about the plans going forward, what safety measures would be taken, and about the major attractions.
Bird was happy to answer the questions as they came in, responding first to the safety measures. His answer was they will do what they can to create a safe, fun environment for the fair-goers.
Commissioner Mark Bair noted that over the last weekend at Celebrate Blackfoot, he observed people doing what they could to limit their close interaction with others including each of the families hanging out on the beach enjoying the snowmobile water races and those in line at the vendors. People went as far as to stay apart during the ping pong drop and the lines for prizes were distanced out, he said.
Bair noted that he thinks that people will do what they can to social distance. Each of the commissioners made note that they have seen people socially distancing at these events and feel it may continue.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked about the possibility of moving some of the food vendors out to where the carnival is usually located. Bird responded that it would be a difficult task because the food vendors in the food court area are connected to water, sewer, and electric. Manwaring suggested the idea of bringing in large generators similar to what they had at Celebrate Blackfoot that each of the food vendors would be able to connect to for their power, and running temporary water lines to the booths. The only thing that would be difficult would be handling the sewer connections. Bird explained that it is hard to decide what to do with the space because in the past 48 hours, he has had two different carnivals booked and then later cancel on him after other events they were planning on attending canceled. He said that as different locations continue to decide what they will do, he may be able or unable to secure different missing pieces.
Bird also addressed the grandstand events, stating that currently they only have one concert act booked and have nothing planned for Wednesday night. He made it clear that they do not have a concert planned for opening night either, meaning that two of their busiest days could have much lower attendance than previous years.
Sheriff Craig Rowland shared his concerns from a policing point of view, saying he does not feel that it would be a wise decision to have his officers inside the fair and wearing masks as it could be a safety issue for them with the normal temperatures during the fair and the other gear that they wear each day. Rowland instead feels that he would have to explore his options for sending officers into the fairgrounds.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis then inquired about the situation regarding the jail and its plans for the fair. Rowland responded that they have four quarantine cells set up already, and explained that during the fair it is normally ticketed offenses that take place, and most of the time it involves more about getting people a ride home because they over-indulged in alcohol and are too drunk to make it home alone. They are written a public intoxication ticket and are turned over to a sober family member to drive them home. However, he does have concerns about needing to jail someone.
Later in the day's agenda, the commissioners made the decision to send a letter to the Eastern Idaho State Fair board with their collective opinion on the fair. Similar to the letter that they sent to high school rodeo organizers regarding utilizing the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds for the high school rodeo finals, county attorney Chase Hendricks suggested that the commissioners send a letter to the fair board expressing their concerns.
Manwaring was the first one to express his feelings about sending a letter. “We already expressed our concerns at the meeting,” he stated. Manwaring would later decline to sign the letter after expressing personal conflict with how they have not sent letters to every public event that has taken place during the pandemic.
Hendricks expressed concern that people follow the misconception that the county commissioners have control over the fair similar to how the commissioners in Bannock County are in control of the Bannock County Fairgrounds.
County fairgrounds are different than the grounds in Blackfoot because the EISF grounds are a conglomerate of 16 counties that just so happen to be inside Bingham County. Hendricks also explained that the reasoning for sending a letter regarding the meeting is to keep the record straight -- this is the opinion of the Bingham County Commissioners.
Lewis expressed appreciation for the letter explaining that she feels it shows that their main concern is public health. Bair stated, “My feelings, first of all, what's the difference between the fair and (Celebrate Blackfoot) and what Spudnik did? It's just the sheer size of the event and length of the event. It would make it easier to transmit a disease like this. My guess is that the City of Blackfoot contacted the health department and submitted a plan for Celebrate Blackfoot. That's what we are saying here, have the approval of the health department.”
Bair said he wants the fair board to know where they stand on the situation. Lewis finished the discussion with wanting it to be known that one of the major reasons why they want to express their position is so taxpayers in Bingham County are aware of the financial repercussions that can be incurred by the county if they are left in a position to be sued over potential transmission of COVID-19. It will be a waste of taxpayer dollars if they are forced to litigate, she added.
Lewis and Bair signed the letter while Manwaring declined.