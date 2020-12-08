BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners Mark Bair, Jessica Lewis, and Whitney Manwaring met with Sen. Steve Bair, Rep. Julianne Young and incoming Rep. Dave Cannon Monday to discuss 2021 legislative plans.
Manwaring provided ample opportunity for county employees and his fellow commissioners to ask any questions or voice any concerns.
Sen. Bair will continue to serve on the JFAC (Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee) as well as others that he has been assigned. After sharing that information, Bair said he feels there are still major hoops to be jumped through by the state if it wished to reach a level of COVID cases that are more manageable. He said people need to continue to use their better judgment and know when the proper time to wear a face covering is and to social distance if Idaho wishes to escape the national spotlight for being one of the worst states in the nation in terms of case numbers.
Bair stated in a response to commissioner Manwaring, “I do not think we are being very effective.” He would go on later to state that people will need to be vigilant as the numbers of vaccines coming to the area will be minimal for the initial allotments.
Bair then turned his focus to the financial implications on the state during the pandemic. His initial explanation would be just as everyone expected; Idaho was planning on losing money during the pandemic. Because of these planned losses, the Senate had voted to do a 1% holdback on all county taxes but fearing this would not be enough, Gov. Brad Little increased the holdback by 5%. Because of these holdbacks, the goal of maintaining $60-$120 million in discretionary funds was not only easily obtained, but the growth levels were not expected.
Taxing became a major area of discussion as county clerk Pam Eckhardt and tax collector Tanna Beal said they have received a large amount of inquiries from the public asking why their taxes went up after being previously told they would be lowered. Beal said that for the first time in her career at the courthouse, she had to use her panic button to alert security because of an irate person expressing levels of anger about the changes in his taxes.
Previously, the county sent out a letter explaining that they would not be taking an increase on property taxes this year because they opted into Gov. Little’s plan, which would mathematically provide tax breaks to residents of the county; however, reevaluation of properties, which is a continuous process for the Assessors Office, has brought some residences in Bingham County to a higher property tax level and negating any tax break that those property owners would have received.
There were some questions and concerns about the amount of funds that were saved during the holdbacks and if they would be utilized for tax breaks, or utilized for something else. Sen. Bair explained that JFAC will be going through a rigorous process to decide where these one-time monies will be going, because they were originally planned to soften the blow from the expected economic downturn due to the coronavirus.
He said one of the most expected uses for those funds would be for building maintenance because they spent nearly zero dollars on the buildings in 2019, and will need to do so soon to keep them in good standing.
The question was then posed regarding PILT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) received by local governments for property that cannot have taxes collected because it is owned by the state. Currently, the state pays PILT funds to a county, but each year the discussion of removing PILT funds is started, leaving local policy makers without answers regarding if they will receive those funds or not.
Historically, Bingham County has used PILT funds solely for capital investments — for example, new vehicles, the new Public Works shop being built near the Central Transfer Station, and purchasing of equipment. Bair suggested that the commissioners meet with the Idaho Association of Counties and discuss the subject so they can provide proper feedback as a group to those at the Capitol.
Young spoke about her plan going forward for 2021. She saidt she will continue her plans of voting on what is best for Bingham County, and showed concern for the worries surrounding PILT and the perceived tax increases.
Cannon explained that he has just returned to the area following orientation at the Capitol last week. “It was like drinking from a fire hose,” Cannon stated in reference to the amount of information thrown at them. He explained that he will be ready to represent the people of Bingham County and looks forward to the new year.
Before concluding, Bair, Young, and Cannon expressed gratitude toward the effort put forth by Bingham County and the former mayor of Atomic City, Chris Polatis, for the work they have put into the disincorporation of Atomic City. Bair explained that it has been interesting in being involved in the work up to this point and thanked the commissioners for their due diligence.
Manwaring said it has been a real eye-opener and a learning process all around. He added that the county wants to be involved with what happens in Boise regarding Bingham County and to keep the communication lines open in both directions.