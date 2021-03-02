SPRINGFIELD – Bingham County commissioners met Monday with Dawn and Darrell Moon, camp hosts of the jointly operated location at McTucker Ponds.
The Moons work as camp hosts of the area and wanted to discuss some of their concerns leading into the 2021 camping and recreating season. Joining the Moons and the commissioners were representatives from the Bureau of Reclamation and Idaho Fish and Game. Between the entities, Bingham County manages the location, the BOR owns the area, and both Bingham County and IDFG work as law enforcement for the popular outdoor location.
The main concern that was brought to the table on Monday was that of safety for those recreating. Dawn spoke to the commissioners regarding boats on the waters at McTucker Ponds and the safety of those swimming, kayaking, canoeing, and fishing. Currently, there are no regulations on restricting boats on the ponds, and according to Dawn, it is common for them to see motorized boats and watercraft buzzing about. She explained that her foremost concern regarding the boats and jet skis revolves around excessive wake causing issues for others trying to enjoy the water.
The representative from the BOR explained that they stand behind any decisions Bingham County makes to protect the area, but would request that they share their plans and request input from IDFG.
Idaho Fish and Game said they receive some of their funding from the sale of boat motors and do not want to limit the use of motorized watercraft on a waterway that can safely utilize them but would rather the limitation be on the wake zones in the ponds. Simply put, their position on allowing watercraft on the pond remains the same as it was before — they are welcome to enjoy the area just as those using paddleboards, tubes, and kayaks are — and believes that the best route of action is education and creating no wake zones.
The use of no wake zones is simple enough; they are used in most major waterways where boats are used frequently. The most common areas where wake is prohibited include close to the shoreline, near docks, and near areas where swimming is permitted.
Commissioner Mark Bair noted that no wake may mean different things to different people, creating a gray area in the regulation. To combat such issues, ultimately it would be included in the motion made to create the no wake areas in the ponds that would limit the disturbance substantially and hopefully, in turn, will limit the issues and concerns surrounding boats on the water.
The representative from IDFG also took the opportunity to address the boat ramp that accesses the Snake River near the back part of the McTucker Ponds recreation area. The boat ramp continues to be bombarded by the current from the Snake River and McTucker Creek where the two meet, and creates quite a difficult launching and returning location for boats.
IDFG wants to explore the option of creating a back pool of water by a manmade jetty of sorts that would help eliminate strong currents in the boat ramp area. IDFG has even offered to build the jetty with their equipment but would like Bingham County to foot the bill. They estimate that the total cost would be in the $5,000 range.
The BOR representative said they would most likely be in opposition of that level of construction without proper engineering of the jetty and a study to verify that it would do what they intended. He said they have kept a close eye on the declination of the ramp for the past eight years and do not believe it is in any real danger of being destroyed by the current at this time. No decisions were made about reinforcing the ramp at this time, but it appears that it will be an area of concern in the future.
The McTucker Ponds recreation area has become a local hotspot with many staying more than the previously expected weekend and has become a family favorite for many without the large cost of traveling long distances for a campout.