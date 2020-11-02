BLACKFOOT – ingham County commissioners held their monthly department head meeting on Monday. When speaking with County Assessor Donavan Harrington, updates were given regarding some of the changes that have rolled out of Boise regarding driver’s licenses, titles, and registrations of vehicles.
Recently, the Idaho Transportation Department rolled out its new system that tied titling and registrations together with the same system that driver’s licenses are on. Historically, the driver’s license system was difficult to implement and was met with its own sets of challenges. However, according to Harrington, the challenges they are facing at this point are similar but require more time to complete titling and registrations during the day.
The problem was also addressed recently during one of Gov. Brad Little’s recent press conferences where he was made aware of the challenges that titling and registration have been facing since the rollout of the new software. A member of the press asked Gov. Little about his plans for aiding in resolving the issues. He admitted to not being aware of the issues, but instated an oversight committee was suggested to come up with plans going forward and to work toward a solution so these departments across the state do not continue to be taxed by the workload and to streamline the system going forward.
Harrington said because of the increase in the workload, his office has been attempting to close an hour earlier so they have time to process the mail requests for registrations. He explained that they are in a position to need that time so they can make sure they are able to service as many of the requests as possible each day and when they do a lot of title requests, they would like to be able to close around 3 p.m. to have enough time to complete the workload.
The commissioners appreciated the update and approved the idea of closing early. They explained that while the state has been rolled back to stage three, most other DMVs and registration departments are doing appointment only and limiting face-to-face interaction, similar to what was going on during the early months of the pandemic. Because of the changes in the surrounding counties, they are expecting an increased workload in Bingham and wanted to share that concern.
Ultimately, as the situation continues to develop, adjustments to the hours of operations may be made in the assessor’s office to better suit the needs of the department to ensure that it does not become backlogged or overburdened.
Other information to note is the change to the number of people that will be allowed to wait in line inside the courthouse. There will be a limit to the number and those who are waiting for service will be asked to wait in their vehicle and will receive a phone call when it is their turn in efforts to mitigate the possibility of exposure to COVID-19.