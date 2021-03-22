BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County commissioners held their department head meeting last week addressing the constant concern surrounding the pandemic-inducing COVID-19 virus and the current state of Bingham County.
Gov. Brad Little announced Bingham County as one of his four problem counties as of late, and has asked that each of the counties do what they can to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.
The commissioners asked each department lead to go over their current status and point of view of the ever-evolving problems from COVID. Most shared similar opinions regarding the continued issues that surround the virus with a few speaking up regarding the large amounts of community members who are coming to the courthouse without a mask.
Previously, the commissioners had voted to lift the mask mandate for the general public because employees of the courthouse were not required to wear masks depending on department. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring did not want to continue the double standard for the general public and said they should follow the same guidelines as those that they serve.
With a motion they changed the wording of the policy from a mandate for the general public to a “strongly suggest and advise” — similar to the language set forth by the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health’s verbiage for the risk management system they have in place.
The commissioners thanked the employees for working hard and remaining vigilant during the pandemic.
Once the department head meeting finished, they met with Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen regarding the next steps for a previous applicant through the Planning and Zoning Commission. The applicants’ request was denied by the P&Z, and is expected to lead to appeals. Manwaring clarified with Olsen the next steps for the appeal and whether the applicant is able to bypass the commissioners in their appeal process. Olsen said the appeal process has to go through each of the steps before it can be escalated to the next level. With the new information, the commissioners ended the discussion and asked Olsen to keep them updated on any new information.