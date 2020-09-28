BLACKFOOT – A hot topic regarding a potential zone change for Donald and Loretta Anderson in the Riverton Road area went before the Bingham County commissioners Monday morning. The Andersons’ request was denied at the Planning and Zoning Commission level and sent to the county commissioners for the final decision.
Prior to allowing Tiffany Olsen, Bingham County Planning and Development director, to address the commission, Mark Bair wanted to declare potential conflict of interest. The potential conflict came into play when a member of the community called and asked about what was going on with the Anderson property but Bair expressed that he could not talk about something that has not been in front of the commission yet, and steered the conversation elsewhere. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring also spoke about a similar situation where someone asked him about it, which he told them that he cannot comment on the topic at this time.
Following the formalities, Olsen addressed the commission, explaining that each of the previous testimonies would be read into the record and that each of the commissioners had received the recording of the planning and zoning meeting to review the topic. Olsen then read the minutes into the record so it would be reflected into the commissioners’ meeting minutes, and definitively showing that those testimonies were noted.
Dusty Whited, county public works director, explained that Riverton Road is a major arterial roadway, seeing over 600 vehicles per day, meeting the criteria set forth by the state of Idaho. Despite meeting that criteria, the zone change would not be enough to topple it passed the 800 vehicles per day to make it any major concern, according to Whited.
Furthermore, Whited denied any claims set forth by those testifying and the responses from the P&Z members regarding the road being a major reason to deny the application. Whited explained that in the last 10 years, the road had been resealed more twice — the most recent was in 2019.
Following the 20 testimonials read into the record, Manwaring allowed the applicant to present their reasoning for requesting the zone change from agricultural zoning to residential agricultural that would allow lot sizes to go from a minimum of five acres down to as small as one acre.
The Andersons explained that they felt that the reasons for denying their application for the zone change came purely from speculation; most of the complaints were about a subdivision going into the area that is being requested for a rezone, which was not the reasoning for the request for the rezone at this time.
Although a potential subdivision may be in the future for the area, making their decision and the people providing complaints about such a reason should be limited to that meeting that may or may not be in the future. Donald Anderson did explain that in the future they may look into subdividing the land, and the current use of the land is for pasture only, not for farming.
After Anderson presented his points, Jared Harris, attorney representing some who did not speak, spoke on their behalf at the start of the hearing. Manwaring had opened the meeting to public comment, with none in attendance to speak in favor or neutral on the topic. Harris thanked the commissioners for allowing him to speak first because he had other obligations to attend.
Harris expressed that Idaho Code extends some safeties and luxuries to farmland and he referenced a comment made by county Civil Attorney Chase Hendricks as a point of clarification to the commissioners. Hendricks explained that Idaho Code and County Code have some safeties listed for preserving farmland. Harris also echoed one of the comments read into the record about how this would be spot zoning or “leap frogging” as it was stated.
Spot zoning is never wanted in an area, but based on the description of the surrounding area, there are some developments and land sizes that fall between the five and one acre lot sizes, according to Olsen. Harris explained that the closest he could see was more than two miles away, and his clients are worried about the safety of people traveling Riverton Road. He thanked the commissioners for letting him speak and politely excused himself to attend to his next commitment.
Others were in attendance and wished to speak as well. The next to speak was Lane Hamilton, who stated that he does not believe the road is capable or safe enough to add that much more traffic to it. He also noted that those who go out the South Riverton Road and onto the Shoshone-Bannock Reservation would be traveling a road that is less than ideal and not kept up to the same standard as those in Bingham County. He explained that they do fill any holes and work to finish other problems, but it is not at the same quality as the other part of the road.
Joel Weaver explained that he has lived in the area for 45 years on Riverton Road and he focused on expressing that he believes the county needs to focus on the state’s mandate to preserve farmland. Weaver also stated that he believes another farmer would be willing to buy the land to keep it as farmland. He also noted two different Supreme Court cases regarding spot zoning, and made accusations that the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes were not notified about the potential zone changes.
Earl Stecklein was the next to speak, explaining that he has farmed the area for years and believes the roadway is not safe enough for that much more traffic, and he fears it would lead to unwanted wrecks and injuries. Another speaker added that if those are allowed to shrink the lot sizes down to RA, someone would try to claim that it is large enough to raise cattle on the five acres even though they would not have enough land to sustainably feed the livestock.
Debbie Steele finished the hearing by explaining that it has historically been used for raising cattle and she feels it should remain the same.
Manwaring turned the time back to the applicant to rebut any of those speaking against his potential zone change.
“To me, it comes down to personal property rights,” Donald Anderson stated, leading into his rebuttal. “People have the right to do what they want with their land as long as it follows the codes and ordinances, which it does,” he continued.
Anderson said he does not see how someone could call his rezone application harassing, and to call it that is offensive. He also noted that the P&Z used the claims of the road being degraded as part of their decision, which he allowed Whited to refute that claim. He also noted there is no way to tie to the city sewer at this time as well as noting that it has continued to be pasture for as long as it has been known and there is no way to claim that it is prime farm ground.
Anderson finished and turned the time back to the commissioners for their deliberation. Olsen would interject before they started discussing, explaining that the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes were notified and had no problems with the rezone.
Bair thanked the members of the public who provided input, stating that it helps when making decisions on these types of topics.
“When we make decisions on rezoning, we have to balance property rights and the rights of those with surrounding property,” Bair stated. He also explained that they are there solely to decide if the Andersons have the right to rezone that property and cannot take potential plans from the future into consideration.
Bair noted that there will be another public hearing if or when they decide to request a subdivision of the land. He also thanked everyone for having safety as a concern and explained that it is always part of any decision he makes. Bair then made the motion to reject the P&Z recommendation of denying the zone change, and instead wanted to provide the Andersons with the zone change. Commissioner Jessica Lewis seconded the motion and it carried 2-1 with Manwaring voting in opposition. Manwaring reminded everyone in attendance that appeals can be requested within 14 days of a decision, and 28 days for judicial requests.