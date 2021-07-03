BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners have spent the last 16 months holding their meetings with pandemic precautions in place. Among those precautions were social distancing in the audience when one was allowed, face masks at different times, and streaming the meetings to alleviate the amount of people who may be interested or wanting to attend the meetings for whatever reason.
As the pandemic marched on during the summer last year, mitigating circumstances were added to the plans and procedures in order to prevent any spreading or contracting of COVID-19. Now, as the numbers have continued to stay low since the rollout of the vaccines, the commissioners took it to a vote on Friday to remove the final alteration to their process — no longer will they be streaming their meetings over Zoom.
They are not the first governmental entity to adjust their policies in the area to remove the live streaming; in fact, Shelley’s city council stopped streaming their meetings only months into the pandemic. Now, with the numbers remaining in the low single digits weekly, the commissioners felt it would be a good time to go back to normal.
The commissioners had already lifted the mask mandate in the courthouse months ago as well as the mask requirements for general public and continued to allow members of the public and their staff to attend the meetings in person throughout the majority of the pandemic. Their decisions and actions have been well received by the people, leading to many thanks for staying open when so many other counties closed up shop.
What this means for members of the public who regularly tied into the commissioners’ meetings via Zoom is they will now need to attend in person, or they will not be able to hear the decisions. The agenda will still be posted online so those who have vested interest in the meetings may know what time to arrive.