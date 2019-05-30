BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners have scheduled an auction for 9 a.m. on June 21 in courtroom 1 at the courthouse to dispose of property taken by the county for unpaid taxes, and one building that is surplus county property.
There are 10 pieces of property on the auction list, two with houses. The minimum amount of the bids is listed with the property. The commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday that says the minimum bid will be accepted.
Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring said the county takes tax deeds on property if the taxes haven’t been paid for three consecutive years. But he said the treasurer makes every effort to contact the owners and give them a chance to catch up on the taxes.
“Sometimes, if it’s a hardship case, like they’ve been unable to work because of illness, injury, or been laid off and can’t find work, the county will work with them as much as it can to try and save their property,” he said.
He said the property owner can redeem it up to one minute before the auction sale commences.
He said the prices listed with the properties is as minimal as they can make it — the county-appraised value, legal fees, and the unpaid taxes. “If it sells for more than the minimum bid listed, the overage goes back to the owner or the owner’s heirs.”
The highest priced item on the list is a county-owned building on North East Main Street that was part of the county’s weed department. It lists a minimum bid of $45,000, just over what the county paid for it.
The next highest is a house on .918 of an acre at 1124 S. 2700 W., in Sterling with a list price of $7,868.11. The cheapest, also in Sterling, is Block 17 of Lot 7 consisting of .080 acres for $443.17.
There are three parcels in the city of Aberdeen, two of them with houses; three in the city of Shelley and one outside the city.
A list of the property along with photos of some can be found on the county’s homepage at www.co.bingham.id.us. Information on anything related to the auction can be obtained from the Bingham County Clerk’s office.