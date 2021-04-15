BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners met on Wednesday morning to discuss complaints regarding the train crossings in the county. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring expressed that the commissioners have received multiple complaints from members of the community regarding damages to their vehicles when crossing the tracks at certain crossings.
Manwaring noted that in the last month they have heard from five different members of the community about the crossings and what it did to their vehicles. The decision was to draft a letter to present to Union Pacific Railroad regarding their crossings.
Union Pacific has placed new crossing systems near some of the crossings in the county that need replaced, but construction has not taken place in most locations, leaving people upset about the lack of action.
Railroad crossings are always a touchy subject in Bingham County and Blackfoot because of the rail switching that takes place inside the city and how rough the crossings end up being. Late last year, complaints about the crossing on Wapello Road were validated when one of the spikes caused a blowout on a newer tire on a local’s vehicle as they took their child to school.
It would be these reasons that would lead the commissioners to write a letter to Union Pacific in hopes that action will be taken to alleviate some of the issues caused by the crossings.